Cops 'arrest' Chucky doll

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Police in Mexico have "arrested" a Chucky doll and its owner for terrorising members of the public, said Metro. The suspect is reported to have used the life-sized puppet to brandish a knife and demand cash from locals in Monclava, a city in the northern state of Coahuila. Officers took both the man and the doll, whose character was popularised in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play", to the local station, where the doll and its owner were handcuffed and had their mug shots taken.

Dogs break cinema record

Some 219 dogs and their owners attended a preview of "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" and broke the Guinness World Record for the most dogs attending a film screening. The outdoor screening was held in Los Angeles' Griffith Park and was attended by Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric, who checked the numbers in the "paw-dience", said UPI. Brittany Thorn, executive director of the Best Friends Animal Society, said she hopes the "milestone" will inspire people to "get out and adopt".

Builder makes vengeful gargoyle

A "disgruntled builder" in Wiltshire created a gargoyle of a councillor involved in a planning row, said The Times. Furious over a decision to refuse him permission to convert an old pizza takeaway restaurant into a three-storey, seven-bedroom multiple-occupancy house, Michael Thomas, 71, has "made his feelings known". Thomas has erected a stone gargoyle of the head of Stewart Palmen, leader of Trowbridge town council, complete with half-moon spectacles and a large beard.