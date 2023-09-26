Cops 'arrest' Chucky doll
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Police in Mexico have "arrested" a Chucky doll and its owner for terrorising members of the public, said Metro. The suspect is reported to have used the life-sized puppet to brandish a knife and demand cash from locals in Monclava, a city in the northern state of Coahuila. Officers took both the man and the doll, whose character was popularised in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play", to the local station, where the doll and its owner were handcuffed and had their mug shots taken.
Dogs break cinema record
Some 219 dogs and their owners attended a preview of "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" and broke the Guinness World Record for the most dogs attending a film screening. The outdoor screening was held in Los Angeles' Griffith Park and was attended by Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric, who checked the numbers in the "paw-dience", said UPI. Brittany Thorn, executive director of the Best Friends Animal Society, said she hopes the "milestone" will inspire people to "get out and adopt".
Builder makes vengeful gargoyle
A "disgruntled builder" in Wiltshire created a gargoyle of a councillor involved in a planning row, said The Times. Furious over a decision to refuse him permission to convert an old pizza takeaway restaurant into a three-storey, seven-bedroom multiple-occupancy house, Michael Thomas, 71, has "made his feelings known". Thomas has erected a stone gargoyle of the head of Stewart Palmen, leader of Trowbridge town council, complete with half-moon spectacles and a large beard.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Shocking state of prisons'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 26 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: September 26, 2023
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Wife blasts farting OnlyFans model
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Beer pumps 'desecrate church'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Diner frees lobster
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
'Smart' toilet wins Nobel prize
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
China may ban clothes that 'hurt feelings'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Most US adults ‘have been visited by dead relative’
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Abusive passenger ‘booted off’ flight
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Two-hours flights from London to Sydney via space
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published