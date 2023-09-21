Beer pumps 'desecrate church'
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A priest has been accused of desecration after he set up two beer pumps in a 600-year-old church. The controversial bar was installed by the St Ives Brewery in St Ia's Church, ahead of a local festival. Local resident Barry Lewis told The Telegraph that putting a bar in the church "desecrates the memory of those who died for their faith" but the Rev Dr Nick Widdows said the bar was "just part of our way of welcoming all sorts of people into the church".
Boots in the air record bid
The National Plowing Championships in Ireland has been the stage for a Guinness World Record attempt where 995 people threw Wellington boots into the air at the same time. The annual show in Ratheniska, County Laois, featured "hundreds of waterproof rubber boots flying through the air at the same time" in a record attempt organised by a youth farming group, said UPI. The previous record was set at 792 at the Holsworthy and Stratton Agricultural Show in England in 2018.
'Twin-dergarten' time in US
A US school district has announced the arrival of the "Twin-dergarten" school year, with 17 sets of twins starting kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year. The Colonial School District in Pennsylvania said seven pairs of twins are starting kindergarten at Ridge Park Elementary school, six sets are attending Whitemarsh Elementary School and four are starting at Plymouth Elementary. "I have been a kindergarten teacher for 20 years," a gobsmacked local teacher told WPVI-TV. "Usually, there's maybe a couple sets of twins, if that."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
'Green bonfire'
Today's Newspapers A round-up of the headlines from the UK front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 21 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
Senate confirms next top US military chief, doesn't solve Tuberville blockade
Speed Read Sen. Tommy Tuberville is still holding up more than 300 seniors military officers from promotion
By Peter Weber Published
-
Diner frees lobster
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
'Smart' toilet wins Nobel prize
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
China may ban clothes that 'hurt feelings'
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Most US adults ‘have been visited by dead relative’
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Abusive passenger ‘booted off’ flight
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Two-hours flights from London to Sydney via space
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Michelin-star dining on edge of space ‘within months’
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Han Solo gun expected to sell for $500,000
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published