China may ban clothes that 'hurt feelings'
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Beijing may ban clothes that are "hurt the nation's feelings", said CNN. If a proposed law is passed, anyone found guilty could be fined or jailed. The National People’s Congress’ Standing Committee wants to ban garments considered "detrimental to the spirit of the Chinese nation". This phrasing is "often used to denote patriotism, or lack of", said the broadcaster. The development follows "a series of clampdowns on personal style in recent years", it added, including televisual bans on artists with "effeminate styles".
'Alien corpses' presented to politicians
A controversial "ufologist" has presented what he claimed were alien corpses to Mexico’s congress. Jaime Maussan insisted the bodies have been preserved in a Peruvian mine for a thousand years. The "tiny corpses" had "elongated skulls and three fingers on each hand", said The Telegraph. The news has "stirred excitement" among UFO enthusiasts, said Sky News, but Jonti Horner, an astrobiologist at the University of Southern Queensland, told ABC News that "if it looks too good to be true, it almost certainly is".
Confirmed dog-fox in Brazil
The world’s first dog-fox hybrid has been found in the Brazilian wilderness. After the animal was hit by a car it was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, staff were unable to conclude whether it was a fox or dog. Its "unusual physical characteristics", including dog-like and some fox-like traits, "piqued the interest of scientists", said The Telegraph. A study has revealed the animal’s mother was a pampas fox and her father a domestic dog of an unknown breed.
