Wife blasts farting OnlyFans model

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An OnlyFans model who makes money by farting in jars was "blasted" by a woman who caught her husband "enjoying" one of her videos, said Canoe. After Yasmina Khan became "the target of the fury", she shared the messages from the outraged wife. “Why do you post twerking videos???” the woman had asked. "I caught my husband j***ing off to your videos!!! It’s not right!” She then pleaded with Khan to "put the videos down please!!!" Khan earns an estimated $400,000 (£326,850) a year from her OnlyFans account.

'Toyboy' marriage 'goes sour'

A "toyboy" who married a woman more than twice his age said the marriage is now over because she only used him "for sex". Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, hit the headlines over his relationship with 83-year-old Iris Jones, but the marriage now appears to have "gone sour", said The Mirror , with Jones having reportedly accused her young man of being a "selfish money grabber". She added: "We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything."

Oxford bikini plan dropped

An Oxford college seems to have dropped plans to name itself after a boss whose airline staff wear bikinis, after an expected donation did not materialise. Linacre College had planned to change its name to Thao College after it was promised a donation of £155m from Sovico Group, whose chairwoman is Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the founder VietJet, a budget airline renowned for its "bikini-clad" staff on flights, said The Times . The plan had proved controversial, but the college no longer expects the donation.