Wife blasts farting OnlyFans model

And other stories from the stranger side of life

An OnlyFans model who makes money by farting in jars was "blasted" by a woman who caught her husband "enjoying" one of her videos, said Canoe. After Yasmina Khan became "the target of the fury", she shared the messages from the outraged wife. “Why do you post twerking videos???” the woman had asked. "I caught my husband j***ing off to your videos!!! It’s not right!” She then pleaded with Khan to "put the videos down please!!!" Khan earns an estimated $400,000 (£326,850) a year from her OnlyFans account.

'Toyboy' marriage 'goes sour'

A "toyboy" who married a woman more than twice his age said the marriage is now over because she only used him "for sex". Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, hit the headlines over his relationship with 83-year-old Iris Jones, but the marriage now appears to have "gone sour", said The Mirror, with Jones having reportedly accused her young man of being a "selfish money grabber". She added: "We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything."

Oxford bikini plan dropped

An Oxford college seems to have dropped plans to name itself after a boss whose airline staff wear bikinis, after an expected donation did not materialise. Linacre College had planned to change its name to Thao College after it was promised a donation of £155m from Sovico Group, whose chairwoman is Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the founder VietJet, a budget airline renowned for its "bikini-clad" staff on flights, said The Times. The plan had proved controversial, but the college no longer expects the donation.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Tall Tales

