Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in 'highly processed' action film

While the 'twist' is predictable, the performances are 'fizzily watchable'

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz emerges from retirement for this fun Netflix action caper
By
published

"The last time we saw Cameron Diaz on screen, it was way back in 2014," said Benjamin Lee in The Guardian.

"That year saw her lost in the juvenile comedies 'The Other Woman' and 'Sex Tape', before being horrendously miscast in a dud remake of 'Annie'; and, not long after, she chose to retire, perhaps feeling as glum over the quality of her films as those of us stuck watching them." Now, however, she has returned in the Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action", in which she and Jamie Foxx play a couple who have given up their exciting lives as spies to raise a family in the suburbs – only to be "sucked back in" when their cover is blown.

