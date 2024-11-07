Blitz: an 'odyssey through Britain at war'

The 'excellent' Saoirse Ronan stars in this 'cracking' film

George (Elliott Heffernan) and Rita (Saoirse Ronan) stand in Paddington Station, in 1940, in the film Blitz
The film, set in 1940s London, is moving and 'morally provoking'
By
published

The artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen has said he was inspired to write Blitz "after seeing a faded photograph of a black child with other evacuees at the height of the Luftwaffe's bombing of London", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail.

The result is a "thoroughly enjoyable" adventure, set in 1940 and starring Elliott Heffernan as George, a mixed-race nine-year-old whose mother (the "excellent" Saoirse Ronan) packs him off from Paddington Station with a cardboard tag around his neck.

