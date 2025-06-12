Dangerous Animals: Sean Byrne pits 'surfer vs. serial killer on the open seas'
Jai Courtney and Hassie Harrison star in this 'sharksploitation' movie about a psychopathic charter-boat captain
Half a century after Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" stirred the public's "fear and fascination, by painting sharks as bloodthirsty monsters", a "sharksploitation" subgenre is flourishing, said Jen Yamato in The Washington Post. These films tend to have ludicrous premises ("Ouija Shark", "Cocaine Shark" etc.), and to make use of "atrocious CGI". But this "tongue-in-cheek" new horror-thriller from Australia is "a breath of fresh oxygen".
Lean, mean and bloody, Sean Byrne's film "finds a fresh way into the annals of survival horror by pitting surfer vs. serial killer on the open seas". Here, the shark is not the real threat. Instead, it's Tucker, a psychopathic charter-boat captain on Queensland's Gold Coast who makes a practice of kidnapping female tourists, using them as bait for the local great whites, and filming their grisly deaths for his collection of "twisted VHS snuff movies".
Tucker's spree is going well until he takes as his latest victim an American named Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), who puts up more resistance than he anticipated, said Tom Shone in The Times. "The movie is basically one knock-down, drag-out fight for survival between the pair of them. She escapes from his boat twice, only to be dragged back – lending a tedious circularity to the plot."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Still, Jai Courtney is "an absolute hoot" as Tucker, said Ben Travis in Empire – whether he is "leading a threatening singalong of 'Baby Shark', barking like a dog (at an actual dog), or watching footage of a vicious shark attack while chomping his own fish dinner". Nobody would call "Dangerous Animals" great art, but it's "stylish and tense", and very enjoyable.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
June 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - due process, L.A. traffic, and more
-
Homework: Geoff Dyer brings 'a whole world' to life in his memoir
The Week Recommends Author writes about his experiences with 'humour and tenderness'
-
What happens if Israel attacks Iran?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israel is 'ready to strike' and Tehran has plans for counterattacks against the US as nuclear talks appear deadlocked
-
Homework: Geoff Dyer brings 'a whole world' to life in his memoir
The Week Recommends Author writes about his experiences with 'humour and tenderness'
-
Critics' choice: Restaurants that write their own rules
Feature A low-light dining experience, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, and Hawaiian cuisine with a twist
-
Music reviews: Miley Cyrus, Garbage, and Keith Jarrett
Feature "Something Beautiful," "Let All That We Imagine Be the Light," and "New Vienna"
-
The early career of American painter John Singer Sargent
Feature "Sargent and Paris" is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Aug. 3
-
Andrea Long Chu's 6 favorite books for people who crave new ideas
Feature The book critic recommends works by Rachel Cusk, Sigmund Freud, and more
-
Book reviews: 'Apple in China: The Capture of the World's Greatest Company' and 'Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin'
Feature The China-Apple alliance and the life of French painter Paul Gauguin
-
Why concert tickets cost so much
The Explainer High-profile music tours now come with eye-watering price-tags. But Ticketmaster isn't entirely to blame
-
Arrábida Natural Park: a coastal paradise just outside Lisbon
The Week Recommends The park stretches along the south coast of the Setúbal Peninsula in Portugal