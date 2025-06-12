Dangerous Animals: Sean Byrne pits 'surfer vs. serial killer on the open seas'

Jai Courtney and Hassie Harrison star in this 'sharksploitation' movie about a psychopathic charter-boat captain

Hassie Harrison in Dangerous Animals
Hassie Harrison plays a rebellious surfer in Dangerous Animals
(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Half a century after Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" stirred the public's "fear and fascination, by painting sharks as bloodthirsty monsters", a "sharksploitation" subgenre is flourishing, said Jen Yamato in The Washington Post. These films tend to have ludicrous premises ("Ouija Shark", "Cocaine Shark" etc.), and to make use of "atrocious CGI". But this "tongue-in-cheek" new horror-thriller from Australia is "a breath of fresh oxygen".

Lean, mean and bloody, Sean Byrne's film "finds a fresh way into the annals of survival horror by pitting surfer vs. serial killer on the open seas". Here, the shark is not the real threat. Instead, it's Tucker, a psychopathic charter-boat captain on Queensland's Gold Coast who makes a practice of kidnapping female tourists, using them as bait for the local great whites, and filming their grisly deaths for his collection of "twisted VHS snuff movies".

