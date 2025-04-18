G20: Viola Davis stars in 'ludicrous' but fun action thriller
The award-winning actress plays the 'swashbuckling American president' in this newly released Prime Video film
Viola Davis is better known for her soul-searching performances in The Help and Fences than for her "ass-kicking action roles", said Ed Potton in The Times. But she plays the "swashbuckling American president" in this "preposterous romp" with real gusto. The film, currently screening on Prime Video, imagines a G20 summit in Cape Town, at which the world leaders gathered for the occasion are taken hostage by an Australian terrorist mastermind (Antony Starr), who plans to crash the world economy so that he can make a fortune from crypto. Alas for him, he didn't count on Davis's war-hero president, Danielle Sutton, who along with other dignitaries (including Douglas Hodge's buffoonish British prime minister) escapes to foil his plot. It's "ludicrous" and "unburdened by narrative logic", but great fun nonetheless: where else would you see the head of the IMF throttle someone in a lift, or a scene in which the "South Korean president has his ear chopped off"?
Davis is a credible action hero, said Peter Debruge in Variety. She comfortably inhabits a role of the sort that Stallone and Schwarzenegger would once have played, machine-gunning her way down corridors and, at one point, slaying half-a-dozen henchmen in quick succession. Yet while the movie "doesn't need to be realistic or even remotely plausible", it works at a "shockingly low intelligence level" and suffers from a truly dreadful script. It feels like "a parody of itself". The editing and cinematography aren't up to much either, said Beatrice Loayza in The New York Times, but ultimately, it doesn't matter. For all its faults, G20 "plays well as a silly action movie".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Masters: Rory McIlroy finally banishes his demons
In the Spotlight McIlroy's grand slam triumph will go down as 'one of the greatest and most courageous victories in the history of golf'
By The Week UK
-
What is your net worth and why is it worth knowing?
the explainer Take stock of your assets
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
Hantavirus: the rare pathogen linked to rodents that attacks the lungs
The Explainer Despite the low risk of contracting it, the virus could be potentially deadly
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
6 must-see homes in Boston
Feature Featuring a factory-turned-loft in South Boston and a wraparound roof deck in South End
By The Week US
-
Cartier at the V&A: a 'dazzling' show
The Week Recommends A 'once-in-a-lifetime' display of the French jeweller's 'exquisite' objects
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
-
What is Free Speech?: a 'meticulous' look at the evolution of freedom of expression
The Week Recommends Fara Dabhoiwala provides both history and critique while 'correcting misconceptions'
By The Week UK
-
Rupert Gavin shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The theatre impresario picks works by Dan Jones, Annie Ernaux and Floella Benjamin
By The Week UK
-
What They Found: Sam Mendes's powerful debut documentary
The Week Recommends The Oscar-winning director's harrowing film features footage and first-hand accounts of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp
By The Week UK
-
The Return: a 'lethally effective' Odyssey adaptation
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche reunite in Urberto Pasolini's 'emotionally gripping' drama
By The Week UK
-
Critics' choice: Three takes on tavern dining
Feature A second Minetta Tavern, A 1946 dining experience, and a menu with a mission
By The Week US
-
Film reviews: Warfare and A Minecraft Movie
Feature A combat film that puts us in the thick of it and five misfits fall into a cubic-world adventure
By The Week US