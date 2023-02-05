Viola Davis becomes an EGOT after winning Grammy

Viola Davis has another award to add to her shelf — and it's a special one.

On Sunday, Davis won the Grammy Award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me. This elevated the 57-year-old actress to EGOT status, after winning an Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away with Murder, an Oscar in 2017 for Fences, and Tony awards in 2001 for King Hedley II and 2010 for Fences.

Davis is the 18th person and third Black woman to earn this achievement. When accepting her Grammy, Davis said, "I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola — to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything. And it has been such a journey! I just EGOT!"

NPR notes that Davis' fellow nominees in the category — Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, and Jamie Foxx — all previously won Grammys.