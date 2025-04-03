Help! Do we really need four Beatles biopics?

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson have been cast as the Fab Four but not everyone is enamoured by the choices

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles
Some Beatles fans are angry that the filmmakers went with good-looking, famous actors
By
published

Barry Keoghan leads a "fab four" of actors who have been selected by Sam Mendes for his quartet of Beatles films, which Sony describes as the "first binge-able theatrical experience".

All four films will be released in April 2028 but the project is already facing criticism of its format and casting, so it's not clear how many of us will come together to watch it.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

