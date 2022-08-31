What critics are saying about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Good news, Amazon: You shall earn passing marks from critics with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This may be the most crucial week in the history of Amazon Prime Video, as the streamer's highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is about to debut. Set thousands of years before Frodo trekked to Mount Doom, the series is based primarily on J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings appendices, mixing familiar characters with new ones invented for TV. It's a massive bet for Amazon, which bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million — and the first season cost around $465 million. Skip advert So will that bet pay off? Reviews were only based on the first two episodes, so it may be too soon to say for sure. But thus far, critics are mostly liking what they're seeing. So it begins Any doubts that The Rings of Power's massive budget would be used wisely are put to rest in its debut episode, which dazzles viewers with breathtaking visuals almost immediately. "All of that Amazon money is very much up there on the screen," writes Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall, who praised the show for offering "one stunning image after another." Indeed, it boasts visual effects "sharper than most movies," BBC's Stephen Kelly says, and Vulture's Kathryn VanArendonk writes the show feels "nearly as huge as its price tag." The jaw-dropping visuals begin with a gorgeous look at Valinor, the Undying Lands where the Elves reside, and continue all the way through an impressively tense horror sequence in the second episode shot like something out of an Insidious movie.

That being said, some critics noted they were gobsmacked over how incredible the show looked when watching the episodes in a movie theater, but it didn't have quite the same impact at home. "Rewatching the episodes on a smaller screen," wrote The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg, "my mind absolutely began wandering almost every time anybody conversed for more than a minute at a time." The time given to us The Rings of Power's first episode largely revolves around Galadriel, the Elf played by Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings movies, and centering around her was a wise move that helps establish clear, relatable stakes. Morfydd Clark delivers a strong performance as Galadriel, and Variety's Caroline Framke praised her "arresting gravitas." After the end of the First Age of Middle-earth, the Dark Lord Morgoth has been defeated following a long war with the Elves. But Galadriel suspects his servant, Sauron, is still out there somewhere, even though everyone around her insists the war is over and he won't return. Yeah, about that... Skip advert This is all laid out in a Fellowship of the Ring-style opening narration that kicks things off. Some critics felt this first episode goes a bit too heavy on that kind of exposition to get viewers up to speed, though episode two slows down with more focus on the characters. "After the first episode I had some concern that The Rings of Power would become mired in its explanations of the world instead of showing it to us, immersing us in it," IGN's Alex Stedman said. "The second episode, however, left those fears in the dust." Other critics had more of an issue with the show's pacing, with CNN's Brian Lowry saying the "buildup toward the meat of the story grinds slowly" and it lacks "narrative urgency," while The Atlantic's David Sims said the first two episodes make you feel like you've "barely begun an appetizer course." Sauron is presented as just a vague threat whose location is unknown early on, and it will be a while before the Rings of Power themselves are forged. The world hasn't changed Peter Jackson, director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, isn't involved with The Rings of Power, but the early episodes still do a surprisingly good job evoking his movies — for better or worse. On the one hand, Vanity Fair's Esther Zuckerman writes that the show "really feels like Lord of the Rings," successfully capturing the "mystical poetry of this specific universe." The dialogue, which The Wrap's Joelle Monique notes feels "deliciously poetic and descriptive, yet accessible when performed with such conviction," is also appropriately Tolkienesque. Skip advert Plus, anyone concerned that Howard Shore didn't return to compose the score (beyond the opening theme) will be happy to hear Bear McCreary's music received widespread praise. Don't be surprised if you find yourself humming a few of the motifs as the credits roll.