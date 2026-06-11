Köln 75: ‘absorbing’ tribute to woman behind legendary gig

Ido Fluk’s ‘charming’ film about a teenage concert promoter

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Mala Emde as Vera Brande
Mala Emde as ‘charismatic’ Vera Brandes
(Image credit: Zietgeist Films / Everett Collection)

Keith Jarrett’s “The Köln Concert” is not only the bestselling jazz solo album of all time; it is the bestselling piano album of any kind, said Demetrios Matheou on The Arts Desk. Yet the concert it records would never have taken place had it not been for the determination of a local teenager.

Ido Fluk’s film takes that story and “improvises the hell out of it”: it focuses not on Jarrett (we don’t hear even a note of the album) but on Vera Brandes, the charismatic 18-year-old promoter who booked him, and then – when the exhausted, and notoriously testy, musician threatened to walk away – all but dragged him onto the stage. “The result is a jaunty, charming, highly enjoyable paean to both artists and the many who support them.”

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