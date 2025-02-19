Mickey 17: 'charming space oddity' that's a 'sparky one-off'

A 'remarkable' Robert Pattinson stars in Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi comedy

Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17.
'The movie's strongest draw': Robert Pattinson plays two clones 'with remarkable aplomb'
By
published

Six years after his "global smash" film "Parasite" made history at the Oscars, Bong Joon-ho is back with a "boisterous" sci-fi comedy, said Kevin Maher in The Times. The South Korean director has squeezed a lot into "Mickey 17", from "space movie pastiches" to "corporate spoofs" and "religious caricatures". "All this, and Mark Ruffalo as an intergalactic Donald Trump!"

Set in the 2050s, the action follows Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), a "luckless patsy" who signs up to become an "expendable" (human clone) and perform dangerous tasks during a "long-haul space mission" to the planet Niflheim. Each time he dies, he has the "disquieting knowledge that he'll emerge reborn, hours later", fresh from a "human printing machine".

