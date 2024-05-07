Movies to watch in May, from 'Furiosa' to 'The Fall Guy'

A low-fi A24 horror, a May-December romance inspired by Harry Styles and more

Ryan Gosling clinging to the underside of a truck in Universal Pictures' 'The Fall Guy' (2024)
Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman in 'The Fall Guy,' a love letter to cinema's unsung heroes
(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
published

May movies are brash and bold, then intimate and quiet. This month's new releases include everything from cinematic car chases and epic stunts to small and tender stories about the price of fame, teenage dysphoria and motherhood.

'The Idea of You' (May 2)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Movies Anne Hathaway Ryan Gosling
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸