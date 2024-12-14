Nightbitch: Amy Adams satire is 'less wild' than it sounds
Character of Mother starts turning into a dog in dark comedy
"'Nightbitch' stars Amy Adams as a mother who is so full of rage about her loss of identity" that she becomes feral and starts turning into a dog, said Deborah Ross in The Spectator.
There's nothing I can say to make the film sound less weird than it is – "she grows a tail! extra nipples!" – but actually, other than the dog stuff, it's a "less wild" story than it sounds.
'Heavy-handed' in parts
Adams's character – who is only ever referred to as "Mother" – hasn't worked since she had a son two years ago. Her husband (Scoot McNairy) isn't a monster, but he doesn't help much and seems somewhat detached.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The film is "heavy-handed" in parts, and it hasn't much to say about motherhood and society that we haven't heard before, but Adams is "wonderfully watchable throughout, and I wasn't ever bored". In fact, "I'm going to stick my neck out and say it": this may be the "best film about a woman turning into a dog that you'll see this year".
Pretty 'silly'
The performances in this "fantasy-satire" are decent enough, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian, and the "straightforward, realistic, non-dog" scenes are excellent on how "stressful and terrifying unsupported parenthood can be". But I must say I found the dog bits pretty "silly". The mother develops a "freaky look in the eye", a hunger for meat and a need to gallop around, killing things. It's neither "properly scary" to watch her do this, nor "properly funny".
Adams is admirably "un-vain" throughout, at one point scampering about on all fours, said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Yet for a film that's "all about the loss of identity", there's no real sense of the person her character was before motherhood, and all the other characters are just "flat stereotypes".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why Assad fell so fast
The Explainer The newly liberated Syria is in an incredibly precarious position, but its too soon to succumb to defeatist gloom
By The Week UK Published
-
Sudoku hard: December 14, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: December 14, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Electric Dreams: a 'nerd's nirvana' at Tate Modern
The Week Recommends 'Poignant' show explores 20th-century arts' relationship with technology
By The Week UK Published
-
Joya Chatterji shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends The historian chooses works by Thomas Hardy, George Eliot and Peter Carey
By The Week UK Published
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Shahnaz Habib's 6 favorite books that explore different cultures
Feature The essayist and translator recommends works by Vivek Shanbhag, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 unbelievable homes near national parks
Feature Featuring a lodge surrounded by red-rock mountains in Utah and a cottage within walking distance of Acadia National Park
By The Week Staff Published
-
Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
Recipe This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
By The Week UK Published
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
By The Week UK Published