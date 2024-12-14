Nightbitch: Amy Adams satire is 'less wild' than it sounds

Character of Mother starts turning into a dog in dark comedy

Amy Adams in Nightbitch
Adams is 'wonderfully watchable throughout'
By
"'Nightbitch' stars Amy Adams as a mother who is so full of rage about her loss of identity" that she becomes feral and starts turning into a dog, said Deborah Ross in The Spectator.

There's nothing I can say to make the film sound less weird than it is – "she grows a tail! extra nipples!" – but actually, other than the dog stuff, it's a "less wild" story than it sounds.

