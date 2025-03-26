Film reviews: Eephus and The Day the Earth Blew Up

Small-town baseballers play their final game and Porky and Daffy return to the big screen

Still from &#039;Eephus,&#039; directed by Carson Lund
Eephus is a “tiny but nearly perfect baseball movie”
(Image credit: Music Box Films)
By
published

Eephus

Directed by Carson Lund (not rated)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸