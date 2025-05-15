Riefenstahl: a 'gripping and incrementally nauseating' documentary

Andres Veiel's nuanced film examines whether the controversial film director was complicit in Nazi war crimes

Adolf Hitler and Leni Riefenstahl
Hitler with Riefenstahl during the making of The Triumph of the Will
(Image credit: Alamy / Pictorial Press Ltd)
By
published

As a female film director working in the 1930s, Leni Riefenstahl "was ahead of her time and a technical innovator to boot", said Hilary White in the Irish Independent. Yet she will be remembered as "a propagandist for the Nazi party", responsible for films that lionised the regime and cemented Hitler's image in the minds of the German people.

Despite the "indelible smear" attached to her name, Riefenstahl remained highly "visible" in postwar Germany, where – until her death in 2003 – she continued to peddle the old line that she was unaware of the atrocities of the Holocaust and had only been "following orders". In this fascinating, nuanced documentary, writer-director Andres Veiel seeks "to put those excuses to bed". Drawing on archive footage and postwar interviews, the film shows that Riefenstahl was "much closer to Hitler" – and far less naive – than she let it be known.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸