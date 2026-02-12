Send Help: Sam Raimi’s ‘compelling’ plane-crash survival thriller

Rachel McAdams stars as an office worker who gets stranded on a desert island with her boss

By
published
Rachel McAdams in Send Help
Rachel McAdams as Linda (Image credit: Brook Rushton / 20th Century Studios)

Sam Raimi “is the furthest thing from a one-note director”, said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail: his “many credits” range from the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” trilogy to the “Evil Dead” franchise.

“Send Help” is a further testament to his versatility, blending “comedy, social satire, survivalist-thriller and gross-out body-horror”, to often “compelling” effect.

