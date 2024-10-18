Transformers One: entertaining prequel is 'pacy good fun'
Josh Cooley's 'thoughtful' animated film tells the origins story of Optimus Prime and Megatron
"As befits a franchise about shape-shifting robots, 'Transformers' has had more alternate incarnations than anyone cares to remember," said Laura Stott in The Sun. "And in the 40th year since the original 1980s cartoon, we have yet another version."
This one, happily, is "pretty entertaining" – and you don't need to have seen any of the other films to make sense of it.
An animated origins story, it takes us back to the days when Optimus Prime and Megatron – who will become sworn enemies – were "lowly" mining bots on the planet Cybertron, as well as the best of pals. Then a joyride gets them banished to "scrapheap-sifting duties", and they discover that their planet's idolised leader Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm) is a crook – prompting a rebellion. The film does often feel like it's preparing "to flog you some more plastic stuff this Christmas", but it's "pacey" good fun.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Transformers One", which could more accurately be called "Transformers Nine", is not part of a franchise "that could ever be accused of subtlety", said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph, but the stylistic choices made by director Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") make it "far more thoughtful and ingenious than the average reboot". Its characters "may be hulking mechanoids, but they're animated with stop-motion-like tactility", their surfaces scuffed like a kid's "most-played-with belongings". Is the film just "a glorified Saturday-morning cartoon? Yes, but with the emphasis on glorified."
After "16 years of clamorous, clattering mayhem", cinemagoers could be forgiven for longing for the franchise to end, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Yet this film is an "unsettling watch" because, though "loud, multicoloured and garish", it's also "quite good".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What's behind the Canada-India feud?
Podcast Plus, how would assisted dying change Britain? And are we running out of water?, could discarded gadgets solve the copper shortage? And will employers hire more over-50s?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Monet and London: an 'enthralling' exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery
The Week Recommends 'Misty, mysterious' paintings of London are a 'revelation'
By The Week UK Published
-
Monet and London: an 'enthralling' exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery
The Week Recommends 'Misty, mysterious' paintings of London are a 'revelation'
By The Week UK Published
-
Sarah Rainsford shares the best books to explain Vladimir Putin's Russia
The Week Recommends The correspondent picks works by Anna Politkovskaya, Catherine Belton and more
By The Week UK Published
-
The 6 analog and digital tools that will make planning your next vacation a breeze
The Week Recommends These digital and paper products make trip organizing a breeze
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Other Place: an 'excruciatingly funny' and 'shockingly frank' take on Antigone
The Week Recommends Alexander Zeldin's retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy is 'sucker-punch theatre'
By The Week UK Published
-
Autumn means time to turn into a country mouse. These 6 low-key destinations are the right kind of escape.
The Week Recommends Fall feels more special away from the big city
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Fear of 13: Adrien Brody is 'mesmerising' in death row drama
The Week Recommends Lindsey Ferrentino's play tackles the real life story of an innocent man who spent two decades behind bars
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mr Loverman: 'wonderfully complex' show starring Lennie James
The Week Recommends 'Wonderfully complex' show tells the story of a gay septuagenarian as he contemplates leaving his wife for his lifelong best friend
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Jeff VanderMeer's 6 favorite books that delve into the unknown
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Tana French, John le Carré, and more
By The Week US Last updated