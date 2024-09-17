Trigger warnings on screen spark dissent

Are they a measure of sensitivity or just unnecessary posturing?

Still from &#039;Blink Twice&#039; (2024) directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Naomi Ackie
'Blink Twice' (2024), directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Naomi Ackie, is prefaced by a trigger warning in theaters
(Image credit: BFA / Carlos Somonte / Amazon MGM Studios / Alamy)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Trigger warnings crop up in social media posts, TV episodes, literature and now at the movie theater. On the surface, these messages are merely intended to inform audiences when content is potentially distressing, giving people the chance to emotionally prepare. But not everyone believes these advance notices are helpful — and some even claim they are harming entertainment.

'Safe and inclusive for all types of audiences'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Points Movies Culture Tv Television Entertainment
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸