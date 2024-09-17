Trigger warnings on screen spark dissent
Are they a measure of sensitivity or just unnecessary posturing?
Trigger warnings crop up in social media posts, TV episodes, literature and now at the movie theater. On the surface, these messages are merely intended to inform audiences when content is potentially distressing, giving people the chance to emotionally prepare. But not everyone believes these advance notices are helpful — and some even claim they are harming entertainment.
'Safe and inclusive for all types of audiences'
Film and television are visceral, absorbing media forms. In recent years, TV shows with scenes of sexual assault, drug abuse or violence — like Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" or HBO's "Euphoria" — have included trigger warnings that preceded certain episodes. The presence of these warnings at the cinema, though, is less common. Zoë Kravitz's new film "Blink Twice" is among the first to be prefaced by a trigger warning (about sexual violence) on the big screen.
"Many suspected" this to be a "direct response" to the "missteps" of the recent Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation, "It Ends With Us," said Jake Fittipaldi at Collider. Both projects feature depictions of domestic abuse and sexual violence, but "It Ends With Us" was widely criticized for its handling of the material. The Hoover project was "ambiguously marketed," forcing "many unsuspecting viewers to witness a rather traumatizing story about domestic abuse with no sort of warning beforehand," and "Blink Twice" likely did not want to make the same mistake.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In an editorial for The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgette Stumpf noted that the number of audience members who have been impacted by domestic violence is statistically high. "By not providing any content warnings prior to the start of the film, 'It Ends With Us' ultimately fails the survivors it is supposed to advocate for," she said. It may seem low-stakes to some, she argued, but it's different for people with PTSD. "When we have survived a traumatic experience like domestic violence, and we see similar stimuli in the future, we don't just remember our own experience, we relive it," she added.
Trigger warnings are a "harmless yet meaningful way to ensure that the moviegoing experience remains safe and inclusive for all types of audiences," said Fittipaldi. "Attempting to ensure just a single viewer's safe viewing experience is enough reason to push for their presence." As more viewing options become available every day, trigger warnings "are applied on a case-by-case basis by distributors," Variety said. "It's the Wild West when it comes to streaming," television showrunner Melissa Carter told the outlet. "Kids can watch whatever they want, whenever they want," but a trigger warning "could at least prepare them for something that's personally upsetting."
'It's OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked'
While some consider trigger warnings to be a measure of sensitivity, others see them as evidence of censorship or unnecessary posturing. For example, a "2021 rendition of Romeo and Juliet in London's West End warned viewers of scenes of 'suicide and drug use,'" said Kimberly Bond at Harper's Bazaar.
Another chief complaint about content disclaimers is that they are "spoilers," inevitably providing accidental hints about what is to come. This issue is especially pointed in long-running series with surprising and long-anticipated plot points. "We're telling audiences they're going to be scared before they've watched something," said Matt Smith, star of HBO's "House of the Dragon," to The Times. "It's OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything's being dialed and dumbed down."
Smith's worries are not isolated. "Trauma and discomfort have started to become conflated, and I think that's where people pull away from the idea of a trigger warning," Colleen Clemens, the director of women's, gender and sexuality studies at Kutztown University, said to Variety.
The jury is also out on whether trigger warnings work. "Some research suggests trigger warnings don't dissuade vulnerable people from continuing to watch, instead creating a 'forbidden fruit effect,'" Deryn Strange, a psychology professor at John Jay College, said to Variety.
Critics of this practice want to avoid "coddling" audiences who then "refuse to view or engage with culture that may challenge or confront, leaving us more fragile overall," Bond said. Viewers do, after all, have the freedom to conduct their own research on a film before buying a ticket; the MPA rating can be a help, too. However, "ditching content warnings about triggering material entirely may be too hasty," Bond added.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Decolonizing conservatism
Tucker Carlson speaks on stage during the 2024 Republican National Convention
By Mark Gimein Published
-
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
in depth When will it happen, and who will it be?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
6 timeless homes in the French Norman Style
A home in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in sweater weather
The Week Recommends As summer turns to fall, check out these new albums from Fleetwood Mac, Katy Perry, Kim Deal and more
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Shogun' dominates Emmys, 'Hacks' surprises
Speed Read 'Shogun' won a record 18 Emmys and 'Hacks' beat 'The Bear' in a surprise upset
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
6 unmissable museum exhibitions to see this fall
The Week Recommends Elizabeth Catlett, Tamara de Lempicka and Marina Abramovic are in the spotlight
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Code-switching: the origins, purpose and pitfalls
The Explainer Balancing your identity and respectability politics sometimes means taking on a different tone or behavior to fit in
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Hollyoaks time jump and the future of British soaps
In the Spotlight Loss of nearly a third of cast and crew on Channel 4 show shows how beleaguered TV industry needs to 'reinvent' itself
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in September, from 'Agatha All Along' to 'The Penguin'
The Week Recommends A 'WandaVision' spinoff, a DC Comics villain's starring turn and a silly Netflix original
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Kaos review: comic retelling of Greek mythology starring Jeff Goldblum
The Week Recommends The new series captures audiences as it 'never takes itself too seriously'
By The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in September, from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to 'Megapolis'
The Week Recommends Tim Burton's undead sequel, an insane Francis Ford Coppola epic and a new Dreamworks animation
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published