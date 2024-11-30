Anna Jones's turmeric dhal poached eggs
Warm dhal infused with turmeric spices forms the perfect bed for these silky poached eggs
OnePlate is a global charity that supports sustainable food projects for children in need. It partners with restaurants and cafés to fund farms, gardens and orchards, at which children are taught to grow their own food, and develop other life skills. In 2020, OnePlate published the bestselling Brunch in Melbourne; now it has followed this with Brunch in London, which features more than 100 recipes from the capital’s best cooks – including these turmeric dhal poached eggs from the celebrated food writer Anna Jones.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- small bunch of coriander, leaves picked, stalks finely chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground turmeric, or a small thumb-sized piece of fresh root, grated
- 300g split red lentils
- 1 litre boiling water from the kettle
- 200g spinach, washed
- juice of 1 lemon
- 4 eggs
- 1 green chilli, finely sliced
- sea salt and ground black pepper
- yoghurt, to serve
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Heat the oil in a large pan that has a lid. Add the ginger and garlic, then the coriander stalks, stirring frequently until the edges of the garlic pick up a little colour.
- Add the spices and cook for a minute or so to toast and release the oils. Add the lentils and stir to coat in the oil. Add the boiling water and a good pinch of salt, then stir well.
- Cook over a low heat for 20-30 minutes, or until the lentils are well cooked and the mixture has thickened. You want it to be thick enough to just about hold its shape when you make a little well for your eggs.
- Add the spinach and put the lid on for 2 minutes, or until the leaves have wilted, then stir well.
- When you are almost ready to eat, squeeze in the lemon juice and taste the lentils, adding a little more salt if you need to, and some pepper.
- Make 4 wells in the lentils, then crack an egg into each well and pop the lid back on until the egg whites are firm and the yolks are still runny – this should take about 5 minutes.
- To serve, scatter the eggs with the sliced chilli and coriander leaves, and serve yoghurt on the side for everyone to help themselves.
Taken from the Brunch in London Cookbook, published by OnePlate at £39.95. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £35.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The nuclear threat: is Vladimir Putin bluffing?
Talking Point Kremlin's newest ballistic missile has some worried for Nato nations
By The Week UK Published
-
Layla: Amrou Al-Kadhi's queer love story splits critics
Talking Point Bilal Hasna gives a 'winning performance' in starring role – but the romance feels 'bland'
By The Week UK Published
-
Captain Tom: a tarnished legacy
Talking Point Misuse of foundation funds threatens to make the Moore family a disgrace
By The Week UK Published
-
The 80s: Photographing Britain – a 'vivid' exhibition
The Week Recommends Tate Britain's new show presents a picture of the country as an 'apocalyptic inner-city slag heap'
By The Week UK Published
-
V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials
The Week Recommends Emmanuel Carrère's work is 'absolutely gripping'
By The Week UK Published
-
Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
Long summer days in Iceland's highlands
The Week Recommends While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner
By The Week UK Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The Week Recommends The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
By The Week UK Published
-
Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The Week Recommends The third-generation Vanquish 'offers spectacular performance'
By The Week UK Published