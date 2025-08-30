Apple, shallot, cheddar and thyme galette recipe
Autumnal tart beautifully combines sweet and savoury flavours
At this time of year in the countryside, there are apples everywhere, said Abby Allen. Sadly, many of the apples produced are wasted – if not picked and consumed, they will slowly be broken down by wasps, moths, aphids and caterpillars. This recipe is a real celebration of autumn. It’s a sweet–savoury combo that I find incredibly moreish, and it works equally well hot from the oven as it does cold as leftovers, giving you plenty of flexibility for how and when you want to serve it.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
- 50g grass-fed butter
- 3-4 small shallots, quartered
- 250ml dry cider
- 1 tsp English mustard
- 200g mature clothbound cheddar cheese
- grated 3 eating apples, cored and finely sliced
- 1 organic and/or free-range egg yolk, beaten
- a few sprigs of thyme, leaves picked
- flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the pastry:
- 250g stoneground spelt flour
- 175g grass-fed butter, cold and sliced into cubes
- a large pinch of flaky sea salt
- 50g unbleached granulated sugar
- 1⁄2 tsp thyme leaves
- cold water, as needed
Method
- First, make the pastry. Blitz the flour, butter, salt, sugar and thyme in a processor, then carefully add a little cold water until everything comes together into a dough. Wrap the dough in a muslin or beeswax wrap and leave in the fridge for an hour.
- For the filling, melt the butter in a cast-iron pan over a medium-high heat. Season the shallots with salt and pepper, and place them face-down in the pan. Fry for 4-5 minutes, until caramelised on one side. Turn the heat up and pour in the cider, allowing it to bubble up, simmer and reduce by half, then turn the heat right down and cover. Leave the shallots to cook gently for a further 5-6 minutes.
- Once the shallots are tender, gently lift them out of the pan and set to one side. Add the mustard to the pan and simmer until you have a thick, glossy reduction.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Unwrap the pastry dough, roll it out into a large circle and place on the prepared baking sheet.
- Leaving a border roughly 3cm, scatter most of the cheese over the pastry. Add the apple slices, arranging them evenly around the galette, then arrange the shallots on top, fanning them out from the centre. Pour over the cider sauce.
- Fold the edges of the pastry up around the filling to partially cover, then brush the exposed pastry with the beaten egg yolk. Scatter over the thyme leaves and remaining cheese, then bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Let the galette cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then carefully transfer it to a wire rack. Season with salt and pepper, then slice and serve with a sharply dressed salad.
Taken from "The Farm Kitchen: Seasonal Recipes from Field, Coast and Garden" by Abby Allen.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Lisa Cook and Trump's battle for control the US Fed
Talking Point The president's attempts to fire one of the Federal Reserve's seven governor is represents 'a stunning escalation' of his attacks on the US central bank
-
'Three Pads' Rayner: a housing hypocrite?
Talking Point As real estate moguls go, the Deputy PM is 'hardly Donald Trump'
-
Crossword: August 30, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Millet: Life on the Land – an 'absorbing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Free exhibition at the National Gallery showcases the French artist's moving paintings of rural life
-
Thomasina Miers picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Arundhati Roy, Claire Keegan and Charles Dickens
-
6 laid-back homes for surfers
Feature Featuring a home near a world-renowned surf spot in Hawaii and a house built to withstand the elements in South Carolina
-
Twelfth Night or What You Will: a 'riotous' late-summer jamboree
The Week Recommends Robin Belfield's 'carnivalesque' new staging at Shakespeare's Globe is 'joyfully tongue-in-cheek'
-
Hostage: Netflix's 'fun, fast and brash potboiler'
The Week Recommends Suranne Jones is 'relentlessly defiant' as prime minister Abigail Dalton
-
Music reviews: Chance the Rapper, Cass McCombs, and Molly Tuttle
Feature "Star Line," "Interior Live Oak," and "So Long Little Miss Sunshine"
-
Film reviews: Eden and Honey Don't!
Feature Seekers of a new utopia spiral into savagery and a queer private eye prowls a high-desert town
-
Critics' choice: Three chefs fulfilling their ambitions
Feature Kwame Onwuachi's grand second act, Travis Lett makes a comeback, and Jeff Watson's new Korean restaurant