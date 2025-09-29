7 bars to visit that celebrate the magic of the classic and the modern

Where to drink now in the US

A good drink and a great bar — for good measure
Sometimes classics connote drinks and bars that have been around long enough to be timeless. Other times, classic suggests a certain vibe from another era or culture. These bars trumpet the classics from all angles. Lucky you.

Anvil, Houston

April Jean, San Francisco

A little cheeky, a mite breezy: April Jean is loaded with nostalgia and sunny vibes. One example is the Pat’s Pie, a cocktail take on key lime pie, starring falernum, singani, sour lime and the requisite pie crust. The space, too, conjures the past, with “old-growth redwood” for a soothing bar that complements April Jean’s “midcentury modern leanings,” said Eater.

Bar Crisol, Tucson

Drinking agave spirits in the Southwest desert just feels right. This “mezcal-focused bar and educational space,” said Imbibe magazine, zeroes in on those spirits made with agave by providing guests with “guided tastings every first Thursday.” Bar Crisol is the nighttime operation; during the day, the café Exo Roast Co. operates in the space.

Blyth & Burrows, Portland, Maine

Long live the oyster shot — and Blyth & Burrows offers two: the Sloop, with tequila, shallot and Champagne vinegar, and the Skiff, with gin, kimchi and vermouth. These shots are simply wind-ups or cool-downs for the wide-ranging cocktail list or high-roller bourbons and Japanese whiskies.

Firstborn, Los Angeles

Bar director Kenzo Han’s “Korean, Japanese and French American heritage has shaped their deep appreciation for the way traditions can intersect in the glass,” said Punch when they dubbed Han one of 2025’s Best New Bartenders. Those influences show up at the Chinese American Firstborn as Green Mandarin pu-erh tea in a Kingston Negroni and a classic bamboo cocktail with shochu as the base.

La Licor Panamericana, Chicago

“Javier Arroyo and his friendly team” love to show off the diverse majesty of Latin American spirits at La Licor Panamericana, said Chicago magazine. That might mean Bolivian singani, Colombian aguardiente or, of course, a number of Mexican spirits made from agave. Try them unadulterated or experience them shining in an array of house cocktails, like the Escandalo with raicilla, dragon fruit, mango tea and lime juice.

Martiny’s, New York

Refinement is the name of the drink game at Martiny’s. From the “glassware to the soft jazz,” bartender Takuma Watanabe’s “meticulous skills and eye for beauty” are the gospel of this multi-story bar, said World’s 50 Best Bars. There is no wrong answer for where to sit among the bar’s three floors, nor for what to drink. A touch of Tokyo in the heart of Manhattan.

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

