Bucatini alla zozzona recipe

Classic Roman dish is 'slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly'

Bucatini alla zozzona
Traditional dish is rich like a carbonara but full of tomato flavour like an amatriciana
Zozzo means filthy in Italian, and that's a fairly accurate way to describe this delicious Roman pasta recipe, said Rosie Mackean. It is a hybrid of rich eggy carbonara and tomatoey, meaty amatriciana, with a few sausages thrown in for good measure. With this, it is much easier to get the creamy emulsion in a large quantity than with carbonara, as the acid in the tomato sauce helps to coagulate the egg yolks. Slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly, this is a great pasta main for a dinner party.


Ingredients:

