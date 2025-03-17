Fine food on a budget: restaurants awarded a Bib Gourmand

From a 'lip-smacking' Filipino food joint in central London to a 'bright and buzzing' seafood spot in the Lake District

People dine at The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth
The Peacock Inn has everything you could want from a pub, including a 'lovely garden'
(Image credit: 2025 The Peacock Inn Chelsworth)
Jump to category:
By
published

For those who want to eat well without spending a fortune, here's a selection of restaurants newly awarded a Bib Gourmand (given to establishments offering excellent, good-value cooking) in the 2025 Michelin Guide. Prices are between £25pp and £50pp for three courses.

Little Hollows Pasta

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸