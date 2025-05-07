Cambodian pork and rice recipe
This street-food dish is traditionally eaten for breakfast, but makes a delicious dinner, too
Bai sach chrouk is a popular breakfast dish, consisting of grilled pork, rice, and eggs, explained Hugh Mangum. It is served on street carts all over Cambodia, typically accompanied by pickled carrots and daikon radish, a sweet-and-sour dipping sauce, a bowl of pork stock, and a glass of iced coffee.
Ingredients
For the pork:
- 2lb/900g pork loin
- salt and pepper
- 1½ tbsp oil
- 5 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1½ tbsp oyster sauce
For the pickled vegetables:
- 2 large carrots, cut into matchsticks
- 2 daikon radishes, cut into matchsticks
- 50g sugar
- 2 tbsp salt
- 240ml of rice wine vinegar
For the omelette:
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
For the dipping sauce:
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 red bird's-eye chillies
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1½ tbsp fish sauce
- ½ tsp salt
- juice of 1 lime
To serve:
- steamed rice
Method
- For the pork: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Season the pork and sear in a hot pan with 1 tbsp of the oil until browned on both sides. Roast for 25-30 minutes, then rest for 10 minutes before cutting into ½-inch/1cm thick slices.
- In a large bowl, combine the remaining oil, garlic, sugar, salt, pepper and oyster sauce, and mix well. Add the pork and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, but preferably overnight. Preheat a grill to medium heat, then place the pork on the grill and cook for five minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into thin strips before setting aside.
- For the pickled vegetables: In a large bowl, combine the carrot and daikon matchsticks, and add the sugar and salt. Massage until the crystals have dissolved. Pour in 475ml water and the rice wine vinegar.
- For the omelette: In a medium bowl, combine eggs, salt, sugar and fish sauce. Using a whisk, beat the mixture until frothy. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat then pour in the egg mixture and fry until the edges turn crispy. Flip, then fry for another two minutes. Transfer the omelette to a cutting board, leave for three minutes, then cut into thin strips.
- For the dipping sauce: Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to combine. Serve the omelette and pork over steamed rice accompanied by the pickled vegetables and dipping sauce.
"Barbecue: Smoked & Grilled Recipes from Across the Globe" by Hugh Mangum with Shana Liebman is published by Phaidon.
-
