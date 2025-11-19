Caribbean mulled wine recipe

(Image credit: Chairman’s Reserve)
This festive mulled wine recipe is straight from the Caribbean island of St Lucia. It uses Chairman’s Reserve Spiced, a sweet and spicy blend made from a St Lucian rum aged in bourbon barrels. Once infused with a combination of fruits and spices, you’ll have a delicious Christmas cocktail.

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

  • 400ml Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum
  • 1 bottle red wine
  • 400ml fresh orange juice
  • 240ml fresh lemon juice
  • 160ml cane syrup
  • 5 cinnamon sticks
  • ½–1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 vanilla pod, split lengthways
  • 6 cloves
  • 2 star anises
  • 10 orange slices
  • 4 pear slices (optional)


Method

  • Place the rum, red wine, orange juice, lemon juice, cane syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla pod, cloves, star anises, orange slices, and pear slices, if using, into a large pan.
  • Warm the mixture over low to medium heat for 15–20 minutes, stirring gently, without letting it boil or simmer.
  • Preheat the glasses by filling with hot water. Set aside.
  • Once the glasses are warmed, empty out the hot water, and ladle in the mulled wine. If you prefer, strain the mulled wine through a fine sieve to remove whole spices and fruit.
  • Garnish with cinnamon sticks, orange slices and star anises.
  • Enjoy while warm.

