Caribbean mulled wine recipe
Delicious blend of wine, spiced rum and citrus brings West Indian warmth to cold festive nights
This festive mulled wine recipe is straight from the Caribbean island of St Lucia. It uses Chairman’s Reserve Spiced, a sweet and spicy blend made from a St Lucian rum aged in bourbon barrels. Once infused with a combination of fruits and spices, you’ll have a delicious Christmas cocktail.
Ingredients (serves 6-8)
- 400ml Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum
- 1 bottle red wine
- 400ml fresh orange juice
- 240ml fresh lemon juice
- 160ml cane syrup
- 5 cinnamon sticks
- ½–1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 vanilla pod, split lengthways
- 6 cloves
- 2 star anises
- 10 orange slices
- 4 pear slices (optional)
Method
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Place the rum, red wine, orange juice, lemon juice, cane syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla pod, cloves, star anises, orange slices, and pear slices, if using, into a large pan.
- Warm the mixture over low to medium heat for 15–20 minutes, stirring gently, without letting it boil or simmer.
- Preheat the glasses by filling with hot water. Set aside.
- Once the glasses are warmed, empty out the hot water, and ladle in the mulled wine. If you prefer, strain the mulled wine through a fine sieve to remove whole spices and fruit.
- Garnish with cinnamon sticks, orange slices and star anises.
- Enjoy while warm.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Who are China’s Westminster spies?
The Explainer MI5 warns of civilian ‘headhunters’ trying to ‘cultivate’ close contacts of MPs and peers
-
The Old Bell Hotel: whimsy and charm in historic Wiltshire
The Week Recommends Giraffes, monkeys and bold, bright colours add a playful touch to this 800-year-old inn
-
Will 2026 be the Trump World Cup?
In the Spotlight US president already using the world’s most popular football tournament to score political points
-
The rise of tinned beans
The Week Recommends Protein-packed, affordable and easy to cook with, the humble legume is having a moment
-
10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)
The Week Recommends Countdown with cocktails, jams and Legos
-
One great cookbook: Niloufer Ichaporia King’s ‘My Bombay Kitchen’
The Week Recommends A personal, scholarly wander through a singular cuisine
-
Salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe
The Week Recommends Delicious dessert can be made with any biscuits you fancy
-
Roasted squash and apple soup recipe
The Week Recommends Autumnal soup is full of warming and hearty flavours
-
Mustardy beans and hazelnuts recipe
The Week Recommends Nod to French classic offers zingy, fresh taste
-
The soups, noodles and cake to make this the most tasty fall yet
The Week Recommends Soothing plates from across the globe
-
Projects and pantry staples: Fall’s new cookbooks are primed to help you achieve all sorts of deliciousness
The Week Recommends Starring new releases from celebri-cooks Samin Nosrat and Alison Roman