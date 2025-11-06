Chapel Down: a decadent taste of wine in the English countryside
Tour and taste award-winning English wines in a bucolic Kent vineyard
Chapel Down is tucked into the rolling hills of the Kent countryside. The sprawling vineyard showcases England’s green and pleasant land – albeit through the lens of wine and indulgence.
Rows of vines ripple off into the horizon and, when we arrive on a crisp autumn day, the air is tinged with the smell of grapes and chalky earth. There are several different tours on offer but we embark on the Wine and Dine Experience: a tour of the grounds, followed by a tutored tasting and a three-course lunch.
It’s a rather enticing proposition: walking among the vines, learning about viticulture, tasting signature wines, and then sitting down to a carefully crafted meal. And all in one place. Many British wineries aspire to offer such an experience but, it’s safe to say, Chapel Down delivers.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why visit?
Chapel Down is a vineyard with vision and an excellent reputation to uphold. It’s one of the UK’s largest producers, has a range of award-winning still and sparkling wines, and is even seeking to change perceptions of English sparkling wine overseas, recently enlisting TV presenter Fred Sirieix to introduce the brand to Americans.
Seeing the luscious vines, the gleaming tanks and the sizeable production areas at first hand, you quickly appreciate the quality work done here.
For the tour, you’ll need comfortable shoes and, because it’s a working vineyard, you’ll also be given bright high-vis jackets to wear. Our tour guide, Lou, was incredibly knowledgeable, explaining the history of the vineyard, the different types of grapes grown, and the weather conditions needed for a perfect sparkling wine. Sneak peeks of the huge industrial equipment necessary for production, and a rundown of the history of sparkling wine were incredibly engaging, and gave us a fuller understanding of the hard work that goes into every bottle.
Eating and drinking
After exploring the vineyard, we returned inside for the main event: the tasting. Lou explained the best way to taste wine – tips we can take away to restaurants and wine bars – by swirling your glass, to fully aerate the wine inside, and then judging colour and aroma, as well as taste.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
All in all, we tried five different wines, among them the bestselling traditional Brut (crisp, fresh and apple-y), the Kit’s Coty Bacchus (brimming with elderflower notes), and the classic English Rosé that Lou describes as “strawberries and cream in a glass”.
Just as wine-tasting fuzziness is kicking in, we’re swept upstairs to The Swan (the estate’s Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant) for a sumptuous three-course meal. Of course, each dish is complemented with a delicious wine pairing – and we get to try the 2023 Bacchus that only just bests the follow-up of the 2023 Chardonnay.
The meal starts with a moreish guinea fowl croquette, served with warm slices of brown bread and rapeseed oil, followed by a tart beetroot and goat’s cheese salad with horseradish. A visit on a Sunday means you’ll be treated to a traditional roast – we had roast pork loin, crispy potatoes and a fluffy Yorkshire pudding, with a cornucopia of root vegetables on the side. It’s hard to believe braised cabbage and mashed swede can taste so good but they perfectly complemented the rest of the meal: incredibly warming and satisfying – particularly for an autumn day.
It all finishes with a creamy chocolate orange mousse, paired with a crunchy chocolate soil and an orange sorbet – the ideal treat: not too heavy but perfectly sweet.
Things to do
A trip to Chapel Down isn’t complete without browsing the shop – where you can also taste various wines on offer. I opt for the Rosé Reserve 2021: with its fruity and fresh taste, it certainly tops the list of the wines I have tried so far. There are plenty of other goodies, from local produce, like cheese and chutneys, to wine accessories and gifts.
There’s plenty to explore in the countryside around the vineyard, too, even if it’s just to walk off the copious amounts of alcohol. The nearby village of Tenterden is a postcard picture of the Garden of England, with charming independent shops, beautiful churches and even a museum. There are also country walks, and historic homes and gardens to visit throughout the county.
The verdict
For those looking for an immersive, high-end wine experience in a picturesque setting, this is an outstanding choice. The Wine and Dine Experience blends education, tasting and dining in a seamless afternoon that will make both wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts feel right at home.
It’s a perfect destination for slowing down, savouring and truly enjoying what England’s wine country has to offer.
Rebekah Evans was a guest at Chapel Down vineyard for the Wine and Dine Experience; chapeldown.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Political cartoons for November 6
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the Blue wave, Dick Cheney's legacy, and Zohran Mamdani's historic win
-
Bugonia: ‘deranged, extreme and explosively enjoyable’
Talking Point Yorgos Lanthimos’ film stars Emma Stone as a CEO who is kidnapped and accused of being an alien
-
The Revolutionists: a ‘superb and monumental’ book
The Week Recommends Jason Burke ‘epic’ account of the plane hijackings and kidnappings carried out by extremists in the 1970s
-
At least 7 dead in Kentucky UPS cargo plane explosion
Speed Read Another 11 people were hurt
-
The dazzling coral gardens of Raja Ampat
The Week Recommends Region of Indonesia is home to perhaps the planet’s most photogenic archipelago
-
Everything you need to know about last-minute travel
The Week Recommends You can book an awesome trip with a moment’s notice
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling.
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration
-
The best sherries to try this autumn
The Week Recommends The warming tipple from sunny Spain is an underrated cold-weather staple
-
A little-visited Indian Ocean archipelago
The Week Recommends The paradise of the Union of the Comoros features beautiful beaches, colourful coral reefs and lush forests
-
The rise of English sparkling wine
The Week Recommends As UK-based brands give champagne a run for its money, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right bottle
-
Trouble on the seas as cruise ship crime rates rise
The Explainer Crimes on ships reached nearly a two-year high in 2025