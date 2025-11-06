Chapel Down: a decadent taste of wine in the English countryside

Chapel Down is tucked into the rolling hills of the Kent countryside. The sprawling vineyard showcases England’s green and pleasant land – albeit through the lens of wine and indulgence.

Rows of vines ripple off into the horizon and, when we arrive on a crisp autumn day, the air is tinged with the smell of grapes and chalky earth. There are several different tours on offer but we embark on the Wine and Dine Experience: a tour of the grounds, followed by a tutored tasting and a three-course lunch.

It’s a rather enticing proposition: walking among the vines, learning about viticulture, tasting signature wines, and then sitting down to a carefully crafted meal. And all in one place. Many British wineries aspire to offer such an experience but, it’s safe to say, Chapel Down delivers.

Why visit?

Luscious vines: the rows of grapes at Chapel Down vineyard (Image credit: Paul Andrew Landergan / Getty Images)

Chapel Down is a vineyard with vision and an excellent reputation to uphold. It’s one of the UK’s largest producers, has a range of award-winning still and sparkling wines, and is even seeking to change perceptions of English sparkling wine overseas, recently enlisting TV presenter Fred Sirieix to introduce the brand to Americans.

Seeing the luscious vines, the gleaming tanks and the sizeable production areas at first hand, you quickly appreciate the quality work done here.

For the tour, you’ll need comfortable shoes and, because it’s a working vineyard, you’ll also be given bright high-vis jackets to wear. Our tour guide, Lou, was incredibly knowledgeable, explaining the history of the vineyard, the different types of grapes grown, and the weather conditions needed for a perfect sparkling wine. Sneak peeks of the huge industrial equipment necessary for production, and a rundown of the history of sparkling wine were incredibly engaging, and gave us a fuller understanding of the hard work that goes into every bottle.

Eating and drinking

Sumptuous food: guinea fowl croquettes at The Swan restaurant (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

After exploring the vineyard, we returned inside for the main event: the tasting. Lou explained the best way to taste wine – tips we can take away to restaurants and wine bars – by swirling your glass, to fully aerate the wine inside, and then judging colour and aroma, as well as taste.

All in all, we tried five different wines, among them the bestselling traditional Brut (crisp, fresh and apple-y), the Kit’s Coty Bacchus (brimming with elderflower notes), and the classic English Rosé that Lou describes as “strawberries and cream in a glass”.

Just as wine-tasting fuzziness is kicking in, we’re swept upstairs to The Swan (the estate’s Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant) for a sumptuous three-course meal. Of course, each dish is complemented with a delicious wine pairing – and we get to try the 2023 Bacchus that only just bests the follow-up of the 2023 Chardonnay.

The meal starts with a moreish guinea fowl croquette, served with warm slices of brown bread and rapeseed oil, followed by a tart beetroot and goat’s cheese salad with horseradish. A visit on a Sunday means you’ll be treated to a traditional roast – we had roast pork loin, crispy potatoes and a fluffy Yorkshire pudding, with a cornucopia of root vegetables on the side. It’s hard to believe braised cabbage and mashed swede can taste so good but they perfectly complemented the rest of the meal: incredibly warming and satisfying – particularly for an autumn day.

It all finishes with a creamy chocolate orange mousse, paired with a crunchy chocolate soil and an orange sorbet – the ideal treat: not too heavy but perfectly sweet.

Things to do

Charming shops and beautiful churches: nearby Tenterden village (Image credit: Steve Bateman / Getty Images)

A trip to Chapel Down isn’t complete without browsing the shop – where you can also taste various wines on offer. I opt for the Rosé Reserve 2021: with its fruity and fresh taste, it certainly tops the list of the wines I have tried so far. There are plenty of other goodies, from local produce, like cheese and chutneys, to wine accessories and gifts.

There’s plenty to explore in the countryside around the vineyard, too, even if it’s just to walk off the copious amounts of alcohol. The nearby village of Tenterden is a postcard picture of the Garden of England, with charming independent shops, beautiful churches and even a museum. There are also country walks, and historic homes and gardens to visit throughout the county.

The verdict

For those looking for an immersive, high-end wine experience in a picturesque setting, this is an outstanding choice. The Wine and Dine Experience blends education, tasting and dining in a seamless afternoon that will make both wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts feel right at home.

It’s a perfect destination for slowing down, savouring and truly enjoying what England’s wine country has to offer.

Rebekah Evans was a guest at Chapel Down vineyard for the Wine and Dine Experience; chapeldown.com