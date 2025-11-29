Coriander drumsticks (hariyali tangdi) recipe

These tangdi, or chicken drumsticks (tangdi is Hindi for leg), are a classic Indian appetiser, said Suki Pantal. They’re very popular in restaurants in Delhi, where they always make a sizzling grand entrance, served with chutneys, lemon slices and an onion-ring salad.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 handfuls of fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds

1⁄2 tsp fennel seeds

2.5cm piece of root ginger, roughly chopped

5-6 garlic cloves, peeled

1 green chilli (optional)

1 tbsp plain yoghurt

500g chicken drumsticks, skin on

1⁄2 tsp salt

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

juice of 1⁄2 a lemon

1 tbsp gram flour, toasted

2 tbsp neutral oil

3-4 tbsp oil, for frying

a handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped, to garnish

lemon wedges, to garnish

a pinch of chaat masala, to garnish

a handful of raw red onion rings, to garnish

Method

In a grinder or blender, grind the coriander leaves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, garlic, green chilli (if using) and yoghurt into a thick paste. Keep aside.

Into a large bowl, put the drumsticks, salt, chaat masala, garam masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, lemon juice, toasted gram flour, the 2 tablespoons of neutral oil and the coriander paste.

Rub the marinade over the drumsticks. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight for best results.

To pan-fry, heat the oil in a non-stick pan or griddle/grill pan on a high heat and, once hot, add the marinated drumsticks without them overlapping, then let them sear for 2 minutes on each side. Turn down the heat to low, baste with the remaining marinade, cover with a lid and cook for 20 minutes. Check and flip occasionally. Sprinkle with a little water to prevent burning.

To air-fry, arrange the marinated drumsticks in the air-fryer basket, without overlapping, and cook for 22-24 minutes at 200C/400F, in batches. Flip halfway through the cooking time and baste with oil. Shake the drumsticks a minute before they are done for extra crispiness.

Garnish with the chopped coriander, lemon wedges, the chaat masala and the red onion rings.

Taken from No Worries, Just Chicken Curries by Suki Pantal.

