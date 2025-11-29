Coriander drumsticks (hariyali tangdi) recipe
Classic Indian appetiser is ideal for those who want a dish to make a ‘grand entrance’
These tangdi, or chicken drumsticks (tangdi is Hindi for leg), are a classic Indian appetiser, said Suki Pantal. They’re very popular in restaurants in Delhi, where they always make a sizzling grand entrance, served with chutneys, lemon slices and an onion-ring salad.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 2 handfuls of fresh coriander leaves
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1⁄2 tsp fennel seeds
- 2.5cm piece of root ginger, roughly chopped
- 5-6 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 green chilli (optional)
- 1 tbsp plain yoghurt
- 500g chicken drumsticks, skin on
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- juice of 1⁄2 a lemon
- 1 tbsp gram flour, toasted
- 2 tbsp neutral oil
- 3-4 tbsp oil, for frying
- a handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped, to garnish
- lemon wedges, to garnish
- a pinch of chaat masala, to garnish
- a handful of raw red onion rings, to garnish
Method
- In a grinder or blender, grind the coriander leaves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, garlic, green chilli (if using) and yoghurt into a thick paste. Keep aside.
- Into a large bowl, put the drumsticks, salt, chaat masala, garam masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, lemon juice, toasted gram flour, the 2 tablespoons of neutral oil and the coriander paste.
- Rub the marinade over the drumsticks. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight for best results.
- To pan-fry, heat the oil in a non-stick pan or griddle/grill pan on a high heat and, once hot, add the marinated drumsticks without them overlapping, then let them sear for 2 minutes on each side. Turn down the heat to low, baste with the remaining marinade, cover with a lid and cook for 20 minutes. Check and flip occasionally. Sprinkle with a little water to prevent burning.
- To air-fry, arrange the marinated drumsticks in the air-fryer basket, without overlapping, and cook for 22-24 minutes at 200C/400F, in batches. Flip halfway through the cooking time and baste with oil. Shake the drumsticks a minute before they are done for extra crispiness.
- Garnish with the chopped coriander, lemon wedges, the chaat masala and the red onion rings.
Taken from No Worries, Just Chicken Curries by Suki Pantal.
-
