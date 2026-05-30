Elderflower cream with macerated strawberries recipe

When I first tasted elderflowers, I fell in love, said Jerusalem-born chef Sarit Packer. The combination of strawberries and elderflower in this recipe is just perfect, and makes a light, fresh dessert.

Ingredients (serves 6)

1 large gelatine leaf

400ml single cream

140ml elderflower cordial

For the macerated strawberries:

200g strawberries, trimmed and quartered

2 tbsp elderflower cordial

Method

Soak the gelatine leaf in cold water for about 5 minutes, until it is soft. Bring 50ml of water to the boil in a small pan and add the softened gelatine. Mix until completely dissolved.

Pour the cream and cordial into a large jug and add the gelatine solution. Stir.

Pass the mixture through a sieve into another jug so there are no lumps, then pour into six small serving glasses. Place in the fridge for at least 3 hours to set.

To macerate the strawberries, mix them with the cordial in a small bowl and set aside for at least 30 minutes. You can do this up to 4 hours in advance.

Just before serving, top each glass of elderflower cream with a couple of spoonfuls of the macerated strawberries, along with some of their liquid.

Taken from Honey & Co. Daily by Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer.

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