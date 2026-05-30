Elderflower cream with macerated strawberries recipe

Sweet summer dessert is the perfect end to a meal

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elderflower cream with macerated strawberries
Strawberries and elderflower make a perfect combination
(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

When I first tasted elderflowers, I fell in love, said Jerusalem-born chef Sarit Packer. The combination of strawberries and elderflower in this recipe is just perfect, and makes a light, fresh dessert.

Ingredients (serves 6)

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