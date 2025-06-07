Green bean, almond and peach salad recipe
Thomas Straker's fresh dish is summer in a bowl
This dish is summer in a bowl, says Thomas Straker. Take your time to split the beans and carefully select perfectly ripe peaches, as this will yield juiciness beyond belief. My favourite variety is a flat white peach.
Ingredients (serves four as a side dish or starter)
- 120g flaked almonds 500g extra-fine green beans, trimmed leaves from a 30g bunch of mint
- 3 ripe peaches (total weight about 225g), thinly sliced fine sea salt
- For the dressing: 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more (optional) to serve 3 tbsp Chardonnay vinegar
- 3 tbsp honey 2 pinches Aleppo chilli flakes, or regular chilli flakes 2 pinches of sea salt flakes
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160°C/140°C fan. Spread the flaked almonds on a baking tray and cook for 8-10 minutes until golden brown, giving them a shake halfway through to ensure they colour evenly.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and blanch the green beans for 3-4 minutes, until they're soft enough that they can be split in half down the middle.
- Refresh the beans in a bowl of iced water (or in a bowl under a tap of cold running water), and move them around with your hand to ensure the heat disperses into the water evenly. Do this for just 30 seconds, because you don't want the beans to retain any extra water. Drain them and pat dry with kitchen paper.
- Halve the green beans lengthways and put them in a large bowl. Tear in the mint and add the sliced peaches and toasted almonds.
- In a separate bowl, mix the oil, vinegar, honey, chilli flakes and sea salt flakes until emulsified, then add to the salad and toss together. Season to taste and serve piled onto a plate with any extra dressing, or another drizzle of olive oil.
Taken from "Food You Want to Eat" by Thomas Straker, published by Bloomsbury. Photography by Issy Croker.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Mountainhead: Jesse Armstrong's tech bro satire sparkles with 'weapons-grade zingers'
The Week Recommends The Succession creator's first feature film lacks the hit TV show's 'dramatic richness' – but makes for a horribly gripping watch
-
Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists – a 'riveting' exhibition
The Week Recommends Pallant House exhibition offers fascinating instances of painterly reciprocity
-
Geoff Dyer shares his favourite books on war
The Week Recommends Out of Sheer Rage author chooses works by Martha Gellhorn, Michael Herr and Dexter Filkins
-
6 sun-drenched homes by the sea
Feature Featuring a large patio overlooking the ocean in Laguna Beach and a marble rainfall shower in Norwalk
-
Garsington Opera opens its summer festival with two 'very different productions'
The Week Recommends A 'fabulous' new staging of Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades and Donizetti's fake-love-potion comedy L'elisir d'amore
-
The Rehearsal series two: Nathan Fielder's docu-comedy is 'laugh-out-loud funny'
The Week Recommends Television's 'great illusionist' has turned his attention to commercial airline safety
-
The Ballad of Wallis Island: bittersweet British comedy is a 'delight'
The Week Recommends A reclusive millionaire lures his favourite folk duo to an island for an 'awkward reunion'
-
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: 'a rare treat indeed'
The Week Recommends The Roadster version of Aston Martin's new Vantage coupé makes even 'the most mundane journey feel special'