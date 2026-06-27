Jad’s djej b’sayniyeh (chicken with potatoes, garlic and lemon)

Traditional Lebanese dish is packed with garlicky punch

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chicken with potatoes, garlic and lemon
This dish is best made with bone-in chicken for extra flavour
(Image credit: Jad Youssef)

In south Lebanon, this was always a weekend favourite, says Jad Youssef. Served from a big tray in the middle of the table, it was the kind of dish that brought the neighbours in, uninvited but welcome. You can use chicken thighs or drumsticks if you prefer – but whichever cut you choose, remember that bone-in chicken will always have better flavour. For even more garlicky punch, leave some of the garlic cloves whole in the traybake and mash the roasted garlic into the potatoes before serving.

Ingredients (serves 4-5)

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