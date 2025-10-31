Celebrating Día de Muertos at Mestizo in Chelsea
The vibrant London restaurant and tequila bar is marking the Mexican holiday in style
Although it’s easy to find similarities between the two, Halloween is no match for Día de Muertos. The Mexican Day of the Dead tradition is marked around the same time of year, 1 or 2 November, but is much less commercial. Instead, the focus is on friends and families coming together to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.
Mestizo is a restaurant that prides itself on its authenticity and commitment to celebrating Mexican tradition. This makes it the perfect place for anyone wanting the full Day of the Dead experience without leaving London.
The interior
As soon as you enter the restaurant, you know it means business. In an age when dining venues prioritise Instagrammable gimmicks, it’s refreshing to be at a place that keeps it tasteful and pared back. The design mixes neutral colours with pops of blue and pink. Aztec-inspired patterns adorn the walls and tabletop décor.
As Día de Muertos is a time to remember loved ones who are no longer with us, the restaurant has built an altar decorated with flowers, candles and photographs as is customary in Mexico. Guests are encouraged to bring their own photographs of those who have passed to honour them.
The drinks
The margarita bar is right by the entrance, away from the dining areas. The separation of the spaces is great for those dropping by solely for drinks to enjoy a more casual and upbeat cocktail bar-like environment. However, you might change your mind about not eating here once the delicious smell of the food travels across the room.
The bar offers an extensive tequila and mezcal cocktail list including the pepino and chile, which has a spicy kick with a refreshing hint of cucumber. Another standout is the mezcal sour, a heady spin on the popular whisky cocktail. There are also a few local Mexican beers on the menu but if you don’t feel experimental, a Corona with a slice of lime never disappoints.
The food
Mestizo has crafted a special tasting menu of different moles, giving guests the opportunity to indulge in the flavours of southern Mexico. Each dish has a distinct flavour profile and feels extremely personal. The chef explained how mole is a classic household dining staple in the country; every family has their own signature take on the thick, traditional sauce.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
There are four mole dishes to choose from, including chicken served with a mole poblano. Perhaps the most famous of all moles, this sauce is made from more than 40 ingredients, including chocolate. Yes, chocolate. Surprisingly, it was a perfect way to balance the dish as it gave a textured bitterness that made it unique.
The menu also features mole coloradito: beef in a complex chocolate and chilli sauce with a hint of cinnamon for an extra layer of sweetness. My favourite by far was the mole amarillo: rich lamb coated in a flavourful sauce made with guajillo, a dried chilli that carries a hint of tanginess. If you like your food on the spicier side, this is the one to go for.
It can be hard to choose one so the restaurant also offers a tasting selection, which serves up all four moles on a platter with rice, Mexican beans and tortillas for £20 per person. This special menu is a must try for those who want to experience the diversity of Mexican cuisine.
The verdict
Dining at Mestizo is an experience that any food lover shouldn’t miss. Whether it is during the celebration of Día de Muertos or on a regular outing, this is a great place to experience Mexican food beyond the more mainstream dishes.
Go in with an open mind and you will leave wanting to book a trip to Mexico. Or at least stop by the Mestizo market next door to make some first-time additions to your pantry.
Until 2 November, mestizo-chelsea.com
Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.
Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.
