Critics' choice: Reimagined Mexican-American fare

A shape-shifting dining experience, an evolving 50-year-old restaurant, and Jalisco-style recipes

A plate of aguachile
"Herrera's playfulness and drive make even the simplest dishes remarkable."
(Image credit: Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

Hellbender

Queens, N.Y.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸