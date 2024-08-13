When Mexico met the United States of America

A new generation of chefs is intertwining their Mexican heritage with a distinctly localized sense of American food

Spread of mexican food on a yellow table, including chiles en nogada, tacos al pastor, chalupas pozole, tamales, chicken with mole poblano sauce
At these restaurants, coastal Mexican cooking intersects with the foodstuffs of the American Gulf and southern California
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
Mexico and the United States have been inexorably woven for centuries. The southern border of the States, after all, once existed, in part, at the current northern edge of California. 

It follows then that the food of much of the two countries would flow in two directions. There is Tex-Mex, an American adaptation of Mexican cuisine, and Texas Mexican, which is the unadulterated vestige of Mexican cooking in what is now the Lone Star State. In much of Mexico, you cannot throw a key lime without hitting a hamburger spot. 

