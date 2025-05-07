Nashville dining: Far more than barbecue and hot chicken
A modern approach to fine-dining, a daily-changing menu, and more
"There will always be good barbecue, hot chicken, and meat' n' threes in Nashville," said Margaret Littman in Condé Nast Traveler. But if you sample only the city's classics, "you'll be missing out on the breadth and depth of its chef-driven restaurants." Widely acclaimed chefs abound in Music City. Here are a few of the fine-dining destinations where you'll find them.
Drusie & Darr
Though located in the historic Hermitage Hotel, this elegant Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant is "thoroughly modern" in its approach to fine dining. Choose between Vongerichten classics such as warm shrimp salad or savor executive chef Kelsi Armijo's fusions of Tennessee ingredients and Asian and European technique. 231 6th Ave. N.
Margot Cafe & Bar
"This small restaurant has a big reputation." Chef Margot McCormack is "Nashville's culinary matriarch," and her "gimmick free" French-inspired, daily-changing menu keeps regulars coming back. In summer, look for the tomato pie or tuna with peach tomato relish, though her roast chicken is "never out of season." 1017 Woodland St.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Bastion
To the left is a lively bar. To the right is a 24-seat, reservations-only restaurant best thought of as "performance art about food." You choose several small plates, and your reward is "a mind-bending experience." 434 Houston St.
City House
This "sophisticated oasis" is a showcase for the "playful" Italian-Southern cooking of James Beard–winning chef Tandy Wilson. The entrées are best shared, and the pastry chef's icebox cakes are "not to be missed." 1222 4th Ave. N.
Tailor
When you settle in for a prix fixe meal at Tailor, "dinner is the show." Chef-owner Vivek Surti weaves the influence of his Indian origins into the food as well as the stories he tells during a delightful, 8-to-10-course meal. 620 Taylor St.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Music Reviews: Coco Jones and Viagra Boys
Feature "Why Not More?" and "Viagr Aboys"
-
Visa wants to let AI make credit card purchases for you
The Explainer The program will allow you to set a budget and let AI learn from your shopping preferences
-
Carney and Trump come face-to-face as bilateral tensions mount
IN THE SPOTLIGHT For his first sit-down with an unpredictable frenemy, the Canadian prime minister elected on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment tried for an awkward detente
-
Music Reviews: Coco Jones and Viagra Boys
Feature "Why Not More?" and "Viagr Aboys"
-
Art review: "Wayne Thiebaud: Art Comes From Art"
Feature At the Legion of Honor, San Francisco, through Aug. 17
-
Laurence Leamer's 6 favorite books that took courage to write
Feature The author recommends works by George Orwell, Truman Capote and more
-
Book reviews: 'America, América: A New History of the New World' and 'Sister, Sinner: The Miraculous Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Aimee Semple McPherson'
Feature A historian tells a new story of the Americas and the forgotten story of a pioneering preacher
-
A journey into Egypt's western desert
The Week Recommends There is much more to be found in Egypt when straying from the usual tourist destinations
-
Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style: full of 'revelations and surprises'
The Week Recommends The Design Museum's sweeping collection of all things swimming contains hidden depths
-
The Ugly Stepsister: 'slyly funny' body-horror take on Cinderella
The Week Recommends Emilie Blichfeldt's cutting Norwegian revision of the classic fairy tale leaves no character unscathed
-
John Boyne shares his favourite books
The Week recommends The bestselling novelist picks works by Tobias Wolff, Christos Tsiolkas, and Agatha Christie