6 lively homes in Nashville

12 South

This 1920 four-square's leafy street is walking distance to shops, dining, and the Nashville Mural, and minutes' drive from Sevier Park. The three-bedroom home has been renovated and updated with an elevator, contemporary design elements, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a full gym, and a theater.

Outside are a covered stone patio with outdoor kitchen, a firepit, a spa, a waterfall pool, and a pool house with kitchen, bedroom, and retractable sliders. $3,500,000. Amy Jackson Smith, Engel & Völkers Nashville, (615) 300-1025.

West Meade

Set atop a ridge with views of the Nashville skyline, this 1999 mountain modern home offers access to nature and nearby amenities. The open-plan four-bedroom has stone walls, wood ceilings and floors, clerestory windows, multiple decks, a kitchen with walls of windows overlooking the trees, and an owners' suite with two bathrooms and a wood-burning fireplace.

The 5-acre wooded lot includes landscaped grounds and a three-car garage with overhead bonus space. $4,750,000. Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties, (615) 594-7076.

Cleveland Park

This 1930 Craftsman bungalow is in a walkable historic neighborhood near restaurants and a big park, and 10 minutes' drive from downtown. The renovated four-bedroom house features an open main living area with stone fireplace, a new kitchen with eat-in peninsula and pantry, and an upstairs primary suite and bonus room.

The backyard includes a deck and a detached ADU with a kitchen, laundry, and deck set over a garage and office. $950,000. Chris Fumia, Crye-Leike Realtors/ Luxury Portfolio International, (408) 497-0748.

Brentwood

In the same suburb as Dolly Parton's estate, this five-bedroom contemporary is near a country club and Radnor Lake, 20 minutes from downtown Nashville. The 2018 house has a double-height entry; an open living space with a wall of windows, fireplace, and kitchen with built-in banquette and pantry; and a finished lower level with French doors to a patio with a dining area and a built-in grill.

The landscaped lot includes a firepit and a fountain. $3,499,900. Tristan Kinsley, Compass, (615) 545-9490.

Downtown

This three-bedroom penthouse is set in a 1911 converted denim factory, in a historic district near the Cumberland River, Country Music Hall of Fame, and concert venues. The home features wood floors, exposed brick and ducts, oversize windows, glam modern details, a chef's kitchen with large island, a living room with billiard table and cement-surround linear gas fireplace, a street-level two-bedroom guest apartment, a basement gym, and a two-bay garage with lift.

The large rooftop terrace offers living-dining space and city views. $8,000,000. Michelle Maldonado, Compass, (615) 260-4423.

Wedgewood Houston

The 2017 condominium housing this two-bedroom penthouse apartment is walking distance to coffee shops and dining, a few minutes' drive from Fort Negley and Geodis Park, and 12 minutes from downtown. The open-plan home has high ceilings, wood floors, electronic shades, central air, a modern kitchen with flat-front cabinets, an in-unit laundry, a lofted second bedroom suite, and a Juliet balcony.

One parking space and guest spots are included; four EV charging stations are available on site. $529,900. Nathan Matwijec, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty, (615) 294-2373.