Prawn and courgette risotto recipe

Creamy carnaroli rice is enhanced by ‘intense’ seafood flavours

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risotto
This flavoursome risotto is an easy dish to whip together
(Image credit: Theo Randall)

I always say you get more flavour from the shells of a crustacean than you do from the meat, said Theo Randall. That is why, for this risotto, I start by making a stock based on the prawn heads and shells: it’s very easy to prepare and uses up all the parts of the shellfish that usually go to waste. The resulting risotto is intense and delicious.

Ingredients (serves 4)

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