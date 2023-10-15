Recipe: paneer and pea fritters by Tom Kerridge

A South Asian fried street food staple

A plate of paneer and pea fritters
Recipe from 'Pub Kitchen' by Tom Kerridge
These spicy, rustic-looking nibbles are my take on South Asian fried street food, said Tom Kerridge. They need little else other than mango chutney for dipping, and a cold drink to wash them down.

Ingredients: makes about 24

  • Vegetable oil, to fry
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 150g frozen peas, defrosted
  • 1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
  • 175g gram flour
  • 1 tsp chaat masala
  • 3 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
  • 250g paneer, coarsely grated
  • salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve

  • mango chutney 
  • lime wedge

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a small frying pan, add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds before adding the onion. Cook for 5-7 mins, until softened, then remove from heat and leave to cool. Preheat the oven to 150°C.
  • Once cooled, tip the onion mix into a bowl and add the peas, chilli, gram flour, chaat masala and coriander. Stir, and season well. Pour in 200ml water and mix well. Add the paneer and stir gently.
  • Cook in 3 or 4 batches. Heat a 4-5cm depth of oil in a sauté pan to 180°C (use a thermometer). When at temp, drop spoonfuls of the mix into the hot oil, spaced apart. Cook for 2-3 mins on each side or until golden and crispy.
  • Remove with a slotted spoon, drain on kitchen paper and keep warm in the oven.
  • Once all cooked, season with a little salt and serve with mango chutney and lime wedges on the side.

Recipe from "Pub Kitchen" by Tom Kerridge, published by Bloomsbury Absolute at £27. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £21.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

