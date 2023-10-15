Recipe: paneer and pea fritters by Tom Kerridge

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

These spicy, rustic-looking nibbles are my take on South Asian fried street food, said Tom Kerridge. They need little else other than mango chutney for dipping, and a cold drink to wash them down.

Ingredients: makes about 24

Vegetable oil, to fry

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

150g frozen peas, defrosted

1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

175g gram flour

1 tsp chaat masala

3 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

250g paneer, coarsely grated

salt and freshly ground pepper

To serve

mango chutney

lime wedge

Method

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a small frying pan, add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds before adding the onion. Cook for 5-7 mins, until softened, then remove from heat and leave to cool. Preheat the oven to 150°C.

Once cooled, tip the onion mix into a bowl and add the peas, chilli, gram flour, chaat masala and coriander. Stir, and season well. Pour in 200ml water and mix well. Add the paneer and stir gently.

Cook in 3 or 4 batches. Heat a 4-5cm depth of oil in a sauté pan to 180°C (use a thermometer). When at temp, drop spoonfuls of the mix into the hot oil, spaced apart. Cook for 2-3 mins on each side or until golden and crispy.

Remove with a slotted spoon, drain on kitchen paper and keep warm in the oven.

Once all cooked, season with a little salt and serve with mango chutney and lime wedges on the side.

Recipe from "Pub Kitchen" by Tom Kerridge, published by Bloomsbury Absolute at £27. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £21.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

