Scott's Richmond review: 'approachable' sequel to the Mayfair classic

While upholding the tradition of the original oyster room, this restaurant is 'fashionable and trendy'

Scott's Richmond interior dining room
Old-world glamour is brought to a riverside setting with Scott's Richmond
(Image credit: Dominic Kocur)
By
published
inthe week recommends

The original Scott's in Mayfair is from the era of the "oyster room", hinting at the elite's historic love affair with devouring molluscs. Other than dropping those two words from its name, little has changed - it still has all of the old-school glamour that quickly made it a truly iconic London restaurant, as it still is. That made news of a second Scott's opening in Richmond a fascinating prospect, and it's a lavishly impressive sequel.

Why dine here?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Food Restaurant Reviews In Review
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Dominic Kocur
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸