Smoked tagliatelle with brie and green asparagus
There is a sophisticated blend of rich flavours in this dish
This hearty gourmet pasta dish combines the rich, smoky flavour of ATAVI tagliatelle pasta with the creaminess of brie cheese. The sautéed green asparagus adds a crisp element to the dish with a fresh taste and a slight crunch.
Ingredients
- 280g smoked tagliatelle
- 150g Brie cheese, diced
- 250ml heavy cream
- 200g green asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the asparagus pieces and sauté until they are tender but still crisp, about 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Set aside.
- In a small pot, combine the diced Brie cheese with heavy cream. Turn the heat on and let the cheese melt, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the tagliatelle according to package directions until al dente.
- Drain the cooked pasta and toss it with the Brie sauce in the pot. Add some pasta cooking water if needed to reach desired consistency.
- Add the sautéed asparagus and toss gently to combine.
- Serve hot, garnishing with freshly ground black pepper.
