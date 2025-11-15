Spiced, butter-roasted carrots with walnuts recipe

I am not very heavy-handed with the spices in my savoury cooking, said Alison Roman, but there is something about sweet, earthy carrots that calls for them. Instead of getting toasted beforehand, the spices (and walnuts) are roasted with the carrots, blooming in the fat as they cook. I’m wary of sweet vegetables, so I always like to anchor them in something deeply savoury. Here, raw garlic adds that intensity, but don’t worry: the heat from the just-roasted carrots gently tames its bite.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 bunches small carrots (about 450g, unpeeled, tops trimmed)

75g walnuts, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp ground coriander

1⁄2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into tiny pieces (or more olive oil)

1 garlic clove, finely chopped or grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/425°F.

For fun and if you feel like it, thinly slice some of the carrots into coins. Halve the remaining ones lengthways, quartering them if they’re especially large or thick (don’t overthink this!) – it’s just nice to have different shapes that lead to different textures once roasted.

Toss the carrots, walnuts and olive oil together on a baking tray, and season with salt and pepper. Add the cinnamon, coriander, chilli flakes and fennel seeds and toss to coat. Scatter with the butter (or more olive oil).

Roast, tossing every 15 minutes or so, until the carrots are deeply browned, well past the point of tender and starting to frizzle at the edges, 30-35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and toss with the raw garlic (the warmth of the carrots will soften the raw bite). Serve warm or at room temperature.

Do ahead: The carrots can be roasted a few hours ahead of serving, then gently rewarmed in the oven if your kitchen is cold and the butter has solidified.

Eat with: Crisp, hot roast chicken and a bowl of spelt tossed with herbs, or alongside brothy beans or chickpeas and a perky salad.

Taken from “Something From Nothing” by Alison Roman.

