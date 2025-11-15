Spiced, butter-roasted carrots with walnuts recipe
Sweet, earthy carrots are elevated with garlic and crunchy nuts
I am not very heavy-handed with the spices in my savoury cooking, said Alison Roman, but there is something about sweet, earthy carrots that calls for them. Instead of getting toasted beforehand, the spices (and walnuts) are roasted with the carrots, blooming in the fat as they cook. I’m wary of sweet vegetables, so I always like to anchor them in something deeply savoury. Here, raw garlic adds that intensity, but don’t worry: the heat from the just-roasted carrots gently tames its bite.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 2 bunches small carrots (about 450g, unpeeled, tops trimmed)
- 75g walnuts, coarsely chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1⁄4 tsp ground coriander
- 1⁄2 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter, cut into tiny pieces (or more olive oil)
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped or grated
Method
- Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/425°F.
- For fun and if you feel like it, thinly slice some of the carrots into coins. Halve the remaining ones lengthways, quartering them if they’re especially large or thick (don’t overthink this!) – it’s just nice to have different shapes that lead to different textures once roasted.
- Toss the carrots, walnuts and olive oil together on a baking tray, and season with salt and pepper. Add the cinnamon, coriander, chilli flakes and fennel seeds and toss to coat. Scatter with the butter (or more olive oil).
- Roast, tossing every 15 minutes or so, until the carrots are deeply browned, well past the point of tender and starting to frizzle at the edges, 30-35 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and toss with the raw garlic (the warmth of the carrots will soften the raw bite). Serve warm or at room temperature.
- Do ahead: The carrots can be roasted a few hours ahead of serving, then gently rewarmed in the oven if your kitchen is cold and the butter has solidified.
- Eat with: Crisp, hot roast chicken and a bowl of spelt tossed with herbs, or alongside brothy beans or chickpeas and a perky salad.
Taken from “Something From Nothing” by Alison Roman.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Massacre in the favela: Rio’s police take on the gangs
In the Spotlight The ‘defence operation’ killed 132 suspected gang members, but could spark ‘more hatred and revenge’
-
The John Lewis ad: touching, or just weird?
Talking Point This year’s festive offering is full of 1990s nostalgia – but are hedonistic raves really the spirit of Christmas?
-
Codeword: November 15, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
The John Lewis ad: touching, or just weird?
Talking Point This year’s festive offering is full of 1990s nostalgia – but are hedonistic raves really the spirit of Christmas?
-
Train Dreams pulses with ‘awards season gravitas’
The Week Recommends Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in this meditative period piece about a working man in a vanished America
-
Middleland: Rory Stewart’s essay collection is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends The Rest is Politics co-host compiles his fortnightly columns written during his time as an MP
-
‘Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America’ and ‘Unabridged: The Thrill of (and Threat to) the Modern Dictionary’
feature The culture divide in small-town Ohio and how the internet usurped dictionaries
-
6 homes with fall foliage
feature An autumnal orange Craftsman, a renovated Greek Revival church and an estate with an orchard
-
Bugonia: ‘deranged, extreme and explosively enjoyable’
Talking Point Yorgos Lanthimos’ film stars Emma Stone as a CEO who is kidnapped and accused of being an alien
-
The Revolutionists: a ‘superb and monumental’ book
The Week Recommends Jason Burke ‘epic’ account of the plane hijackings and kidnappings carried out by extremists in the 1970s
-
Film reviews: ‘Bugonia,’ ‘The Mastermind’ and ‘Nouvelle Vague’
feature A kidnapped CEO might only appear to be human, an amateurish art heist goes sideways, and Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Breathless’ gets a lively homage