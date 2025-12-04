Turkey keema and cheddar toastie recipe
Melting cheese and spicy turkey make a superior Christmas snack
Christmas means loaded plates and big meals. But for those moments in between when you fancy something tasty, festive and flavoursome without spending hours over a hot hob, this turkey keema toastie from The Hound in London’s Chiswick is just the ticket.
Ingredients (makes 4)
For the turkey keema filling:
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- 2 tbsp oil or butter
- 2 white onions, chopped
- 3 medium tomatoes, diced
- 4 tsp garlic and ginger paste
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 700g turkey mince
- 4 tbsp natural yoghurt
- 1 tsp garam masala
- salt, to taste
For the toasties:
- 8 thick slices of white bread
- 2 tbsp butter
- 4 tsp mayonnaise
- 4 tsp grated parmesan
- 175g to 200g grated Cheddar
Method
- Heat oil or butter in a large pan.
- Add the onions and cook until golden, then add the tomatoes and cook until soft.
- Stir in the garlic and ginger paste, coriander, chilli powder and turmeric.
- Add the turkey mince and cook until browned and crumbly.
- Stir in the yoghurt, garam masala and salt. Cook until the mix is thick and nearly dry.
- Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Then assemble the toastie. Lightly toast one side of each slice of bread, to help it hold its shape.
- Butter both sides of each slice, then spread mayonnaise on one side of four of the slices and sprinkle with grated parmesan.
- Flip those slices over and add a layer of the Cheddar to each.
- Spoon the turkey mix evenly on top of the four slices, add a little more Cheddar, and place the remaining bread slices on top to make four sandwiches.
- Spread mayonnaise on the top side of each toastie and sprinkle with grated parmesan.
- Toast in a hot pan or sandwich press, until golden and crisp on both sides.
- Cut in half, and serve warm with ketchup or chutney.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Wake Up Dead Man: ‘arch and witty’ Knives Out sequel
The Week Recommends Daniel Craig returns for the ‘excellent’ third instalment of the murder mystery film series
-
Zootropolis 2: a ‘perky and amusing’ movie
The Week Recommends The talking animals return in a family-friendly sequel
-
The twists and turns in the fight against HIV
The Explainer Scientific advances offer hopes of a cure but ‘devastating’ foreign aid cuts leave countries battling Aids without funds
-
May your loved ones eat, drink and be merry with these 9 edible Christmas gifts
The Week Recommends Let them eat babka (and cheese and licorice)
-
Best panettones for Christmas 2025: tried and tasted
The Week Recommends Festive, fluffy and full of joy, these panettones provide magic in every bite
-
Classic mince pies for the festive season
The Week Recommends The countdown to Christmas, and all its edible treats, has begun
-
The best Christmas theatre shows across the UK
The Week Recommends Tip-top festive ballets, plays and comedies to book up now
-
The rise of tinned beans
The Week Recommends Protein-packed, affordable and easy to cook with, the humble legume is having a moment
-
10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)
The Week Recommends Countdown with cocktails, jams and Legos
-
One great cookbook: Niloufer Ichaporia King’s ‘My Bombay Kitchen’
The Week Recommends A personal, scholarly wander through a singular cuisine
-
Salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe
The Week Recommends Delicious dessert can be made with any biscuits you fancy