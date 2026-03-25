Music reviews: Jack Harlow, The Black Crowes, and Kim Gordon

‘Monica,’ ‘A Pound of Feathers,’ and ‘Play Me’

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Jack Harlow performs on stage
Jack Harlow turns to R&B
(Image credit: Paul Morigi / Getty Images for 1/ST)
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‘Monica’ by Jack Harlow

★★

‘A Pound of Feathers’ by The Black Crowes

★★★

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It’s a “miracle” that a band this far into its career could still make an
album “this daring and defiant,” said Tim Sendra in AllMusic. Written and recorded in just 10 days, the Black Crowes’ follow-up to their strong 2024 comeback release is “loose and gritty,” the work of a decades-old band eager to “kick up some serious rock ’n’ roll noise.” On the punkish “Do the Parasite!” the Crowes come across “like a Southern-fried Hives” while “Doomsday Doggerel” finds them dipping into Zeppelin-like psychedelia. A couple strong ballads are mixed in; elsewhere, singer Chris Robinson is “at his strutting best” while guitarist Rich Robinson “sounds like he’s having a blast tossing off molten lava riffs and lightning-fingered leads.” In these toxic times, the Black Crowes are “dancing toward doomsday,” said Matt Melis in Paste. At the same time, the band “finds a natural balance between raucousness and reflection,” invoking in the album’s title and the record’s first single the old riddle, What’ll you have, a pound of feathers or a pound of lead? “As the Crowes remind us, it’s really all about how you choose to shoulder that pound.”

‘Play Me’ by Kim Gordon

★★★

“Chill vibes are in short supply on Kim Gordon’s third exhilarating collaboration with Charli XCX producer Justin Raisen,” said Victoria Segal in Mojo. “Immersed in the helter-skelter currents of modern life,” the latest songs from the 72-year-old Sonic Youth alum capture “the high-wire panic of daily existence.” In Gordon’s “stress-fractured” vocals, we hear an artist “whose nerve endings are uninsulated” as she highlights “both the absurdity and the seriousness” of our current political predicament. Meanwhile, the “brutalist, slabby” tone of the music is tempered by “the distinct sense of joy taken in its creation.” On every level, Play Me is “the most populist music Gordon has ever made,” said Emma Madden in Pitchfork. At less than 28 minutes, it’s “addictive and brisk,” chugging forward with “modulating bass lines and a steady krautrock influence.” But too often Gordon forgoes her signature ambiguity. The title track is simply a recitation of imagined Spotify playlists, and once the joke lands we’re not left with much. “In an era defined by un-subtlety, simply pointing at the surface can feel indistinguishable from scrolling through it.”

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