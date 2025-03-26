Music reviews: Playboi Carti, Charley Crockett, and Throwing Muses
“Music,” “Lonesome Drifter,” and “Moonlight Concessions”
‘Music’ by Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti “couldn’t be a normal rap star if he tried,” said Tom Breihan in Stereogum. On his long-awaited new album, the man who invented the rage-rap subgenre “seems to work entirely on impulse,” switching flows and vocal styles as the spirit moves him, and “if you’re willing to embrace the chaos,” the music on Music is “truly exhilarating”—“like running directly into a hurricane.” Carti is not a master of speech or message, and “from all available evidence,” he’s “not a good guy.” But “his electrified jabber is a whole new instrument, a vehicle for drug-dazed death-drive energy,” and “you can’t ignore Carti and remain fully tapped in with the things that are currently happening in popular music.” This star-studded record, his first album since 2020’s revolutionary Whole Lotta Red, “has real problems,” and not just that it’s overlong, said Mosi Reeves in Rolling Stone. The lyrics, which can be both ugly and mundane, describe a world “where coercion and violence dictate who wins.” But “for Carti’s fans, his words are just ear-tickling frisson.” It’s the surface of the music that’s worth hearing, because it’s “utterly engrossing.”
‘Lonesome Drifter’ by Charley Crockett
“Lonesome Drifter continues Charley Crockett’s white-hot run of records that are remarkably even-keeled,” said Ben Salmon in Paste. “Like his fellow Texans in Khruangbin,” the 40-year-old country-blues veteran is “ultra-consistent, highly listenable, and effortlessly cool.” On his first album with a major label after releasing 14 independently, he’s still staking his claim where country, folk, and blues meet soul, and because “self-reliance and a healthy suspicion of The Man have been recurring themes in Crockett’s songs,” he gets only one song into this album before taking a shot at Nashville record execs. “You didn’t hear it from me,” he sings. “They can’t stand to see you free.” With “hooky songs about hardscrabble romance and life on the road,” Crockett “continues to advance his persona: rambling man, raconteur, philosopher,” said John Amen in No Depression. Drifter “doesn’t quite exude the magic of $10 Cowboy,” the 2024 Crockett album that “conjured Las Vegas as much as the Grand Ole Opry.” Still, “it does spotlight Crockett’s consistency,” as this is “another set of deftly crafted songs that are as tried and true as grandma’s pound cake.”
‘Moonlight Concessions’ by Throwing Muses
The new Throwing Muses album is, like much of the band’s earlier work, “beach music for an eclipse,” said Bill Pearis in Brooklyn Vegan. Formed in Rhode Island in 1981, the storied alt-rock group has endured through lineup changes and evolving styles, even a turn to mostly acoustic guitars on this record. Still, “the through-line remains Kristin Hersh’s off-kilter melodies and vocals that often feel like she’s channeling spirits from the beyond.” Despite sunny titles such as “Summer of Love” and “South Coast,” Moonlight Concessions has an “eerie, nocturnal vibe” owing to bluesy progressions, prominent use of cello, and Hersh’s usual “slightly sinister” delivery. She continues to be “a force of nature: ungovernable, volcanic,” said Stevie Chick in The Guardian. “Drawing on her inextinguishable survival instinct,” she sings of love and obsession, addiction, and desperation. On the title track, which closes the album, she howls about “breaking down then cracking up” while Pete Harvey’s cello provides a “churning undertow.” As they have for four decades, Throwing Muses conjure a “profound and thrilling” soundscape, with Hersh “snarling until the last breath.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Measle outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence
Speed Read The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring
The Week Recommends Ring in the end of the cold weather with some new music
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring
The Week Recommends Ring in the end of the cold weather with some new music
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
John McWhorter’s 6 favorite books that are rooted in history
Feature The Columbia University professor recommends works by Lyla Sage, Sally Thorne, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book review: ‘Abundance’ and ‘Raising Hare: A Memoir’
Feature The political party of ‘abundance’ and a political adviser befriends a baby hare
By The Week US Published
-
A horseback safari in the wilds of Zambia
The Week Recommends Unforgettable trip offers chance to see wildlife and experience local villages
By The Week UK Published
-
Erica's harira soup recipe
The Week Recommends Gently spiced Moroccan soup-stew warms the soul
By The Week UK Published
-
6 spacious homes in lofts
Feature Featuring a Landmarks Conservancy award-winning apartment in New York City and a helicopter-workshop-turned-home in Washington, D.C.
By The Week US Published
-
Properties of the week: little gems
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in Kent, Cornwall and Fife
By The Week UK Published
-
Opus: 'charismatic' Ayo Edebiri can't rescue 'empty' cult horror
Talking Point Celebrity satire follows a 'well trodden' plot and struggles to find its voice
By The Week UK Published