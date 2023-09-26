The best student laptops

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022)

Thin and easy to carry, this 13in 2-in-1 laptop/tablet has a brilliant OLED touchscreen and excellent battery life. It has a range of ports: USB-C and audio jack, but no HDMI. £699; hp.com

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

It is pricey, but creative students may want it because the macOS platform is the industry standard. It’s also thin and light, with a 13in screen and good battery life. A cheaper option is the M1 model, at £999. £1,149; apple.com

Asus TUF Gaming A15

This is a powerful 15.6in gaming laptop that has everything you need for academic work too, with video rendering, graphic design, audio editing and complex programming. £999.99; johnlewis.com

Dell XPS 13

One of the best Windows laptops out there, this has a bright, crisp 13in touchscreen. It is incredibly fast, thanks to the 12th generation Intel processor, but is let down by its webcam. £929; dell.com

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

