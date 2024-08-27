6 inspiring homes for music lovers
Featuring an acoustical music room in Ontario and a recording studio in Los Angeles
Hendersonville, Tennessee
Country legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash commissioned architect Braxton Dixon to build Dogwood Estate on Cash Mountain for their musician son, Johnny Carter Cash. The main building, a 1987 two-bedroom log house, features wide-plank heart-pine floors, cathedral ceilings, stone fireplaces, stained-glass windows, sunroom, and screened porch.
The 20-acre wooded property, 30 minutes from Nashville, includes stone walls and paths, garden beds, a covered bridge, and a renovated 1789 cabin. $5,750,000. Erin Krueger, Compass, (615) 509-7166
Kula, Hawaii
Architect Ron Radziner designed this 2017 organic-modern compound in Upper Maui comprising a three-bedroom home, office–art studio, and carport–music studio. The main house has a living room centered on a piano, with wood floors and beams, glass walls, and jungle and ocean views.
The 2-acre lot, 15 minutes from Makawao, includes an in-ground lap pool, native-landscaped garden, and hillside tropical orchards including banana, papaya, mango, and avocado trees. $8,800,000. Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life, (808) 283-2222
Puslinch, Ontario, Canada
Le Mystique, a 2009 French Alpine timber-frame home, has a 500-square-foot, cork-floored acoustical music room downstairs. The four-bedroom house, combining traditional and avant-garde design, features a great room with 35-foot ceilings, round fireplace, and open purple kitchen; lime-green bathroom; hair salon; and wine cellar.
The landscaped property, abutting 20 acres of conservation land, includes an infinity pool and hot tub, decks, lawns, and mature pines. $6,499,000 CAD. Linda Vadala, Royal LePage Royal City Realty Brokerage, (519) 856-9922
Marietta, Georgia
This 2000 reproduction of a historic Charleston single house has an intimate music room with wood floors, wainscoting, and French pocket doors, plus an auditorium with professional acoustics. The five-bedroom home includes a brick fireplace, grand staircase, bay window sitting nook, and eat-in chef's kitchen.
Outside are a piazza with gas fireplace, secret courtyard, and landscaped patio with pool; Marietta’s main square is five minutes’ drive. $2,200,000. Jim Glover, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (770) 630-6477
Los Angeles, California
The midcentury-modern Jacobs Residence, designed by Otto J. Korver, has a recording studio custom designed for sonic accuracy, with soundproof windows and sliding doors. The two-bedroom home also features a living room with stone fireplace, original tile floors, and floor-to-ceiling sliders opening to a wraparound balcony with city and mountain views.
The Silver Lake hillside property, five minutes from downtown, includes a walled patio with firepit and a four-person cedar-barrel sauna. $2,350,000. Sonya Chun, Compass, (310) 622-3962.
Acme, Pennsylvania
One of the four bedrooms in this 1967 farmhouse doubles as a music studio with highly tuned acoustics. The expanded home has a wood-clad vaulted ceiling, oversize windows with leafy views, updated open kitchen with an L-shaped peninsula and skylight, and a sunroom.
The 2.5-acre lot in Bear Rocks has front and rear decks, pollinator-friendly landscaping, bird feeders, fenced yard, and storage shed; Pittsburgh is about an hour’s drive. $349,800. Lisa Jackson, Jackson Realty Group, (724) 884-5677
