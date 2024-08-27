6 inspiring homes for music lovers

Hendersonville, Tennessee

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Country legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash commissioned architect Braxton Dixon to build Dogwood Estate on Cash Mountain for their musician son, Johnny Carter Cash. The main building, a 1987 two-bedroom log house, features wide-plank heart-pine floors, cathedral ceilings, stone fireplaces, stained-glass windows, sunroom, and screened porch.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 20-acre wooded property, 30 minutes from Nashville, includes stone walls and paths, garden beds, a covered bridge, and a renovated 1789 cabin. $5,750,000. Erin Krueger, Compass, (615) 509-7166

Kula, Hawaii

(Image credit: Travis Rowan)

Architect Ron Radziner designed this 2017 organic-modern compound in Upper Maui comprising a three-bedroom home, office–art studio, and carport–music studio. The main house has a living room centered on a piano, with wood floors and beams, glass walls, and jungle and ocean views.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Liam Ball)

The 2-acre lot, 15 minutes from Makawao, includes an in-ground lap pool, native-landscaped garden, and hillside tropical orchards including banana, papaya, mango, and avocado trees. $8,800,000. Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life, (808) 283-2222

Puslinch, Ontario, Canada

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Le Mystique, a 2009 French Alpine timber-frame home, has a 500-square-foot, cork-floored acoustical music room downstairs. The four-bedroom house, combining traditional and avant-garde design, features a great room with 35-foot ceilings, round fireplace, and open purple kitchen; lime-green bathroom; hair salon; and wine cellar.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The landscaped property, abutting 20 acres of conservation land, includes an infinity pool and hot tub, decks, lawns, and mature pines. $6,499,000 CAD. Linda Vadala, Royal LePage Royal City Realty Brokerage, (519) 856-9922

Marietta, Georgia

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2000 reproduction of a historic Charleston single house has an intimate music room with wood floors, wainscoting, and French pocket doors, plus an auditorium with professional acoustics. The five-bedroom home includes a brick fireplace, grand staircase, bay window sitting nook, and eat-in chef's kitchen.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Outside are a piazza with gas fireplace, secret courtyard, and landscaped patio with pool; Marietta’s main square is five minutes’ drive. $2,200,000. Jim Glover, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, (770) 630-6477

Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Max Sock of Real Media Productions)

The midcentury-modern Jacobs Residence, designed by Otto J. Korver, has a recording studio custom designed for sonic accuracy, with soundproof windows and sliding doors. The two-bedroom home also features a living room with stone fireplace, original tile floors, and floor-to-ceiling sliders opening to a wraparound balcony with city and mountain views.

(Image credit: Max Sock of Real Media Productions)

The Silver Lake hillside property, five minutes from downtown, includes a walled patio with firepit and a four-person cedar-barrel sauna. $2,350,000. Sonya Chun, Compass, (310) 622-3962.

Acme, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

One of the four bedrooms in this 1967 farmhouse doubles as a music studio with highly tuned acoustics. The expanded home has a wood-clad vaulted ceiling, oversize windows with leafy views, updated open kitchen with an L-shaped peninsula and skylight, and a sunroom.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 2.5-acre lot in Bear Rocks has front and rear decks, pollinator-friendly landscaping, bird feeders, fenced yard, and storage shed; Pittsburgh is about an hour’s drive. $349,800. Lisa Jackson, Jackson Realty Group, (724) 884-5677