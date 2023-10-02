6 vibrant homes with art studios

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Winhall, Vermont

(Image credit: Tim Apps)

The top-floor art studio in this six-bedroom home has vaulted ceilings and raw concrete flooring. The contemporary farmhouse features a lofted living room with a fireplace and wall of glass doors; open kitchen; walk-in pantry; and wine cellar.

(Image credit: Tim Apps)

The 5.6-acre wooded property includes a stone patio with firepit, outdoor shower, basketball court, and grassy yards; Bromley Mountain and Green Mountain National Forest are less than 10 minutes’ drive. $2,395,000. Robin Apps, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 272-2838.

Petaluma, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-bedroom San Antonio Valley home has two live-work loft spaces: a workshop and an art studio with steel beams, transom windows, and French doors. The 1998 rustic-modern house has 22-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete floors, skylights, wood-burning fireplace, and climate-regulating solar chimney system.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1.26-acre landscaped property beside San Antonio Creek features drip watering, multiple patios and a vegetable garden; downtown is 10 minutes’ drive. $1,895,000. Sonya Hollander, Sotheby’s International Realty — Wine Country — Sonoma Brokerage, (415) 827-4096.

Stone Ridge, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The art studio on this 37-acre Hudson Valley spread is a barn with heated concrete floors, rows of windows and French doors to a patio. The 1890 four-bedroom farmhouse has Venetian plaster walls, Dutch tiling, chef’s kitchen with Brazilian soapstone sink, and a new wing housing a great room with Rumford fireplace, opening to a veranda.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The rock-walled property includes meadows, woods, and a spring-fed pond. $2,150,000. Melissa Mayes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hudson Valley Properties, (646) 246-7310.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Powelton Digital Media)

A local artist commissioned the conversion of three historic carriage houses into this 45-foot-wide four-bedroom home in Rittenhouse Square. The first-floor art studio has high ceilings and a bank of oversized windows; the main level retains the original 1880 brick walls, beams and skylights; an open chef’s kitchen with pantry faces the extensive living-dining area.

(Image credit: Powelton Digital Media)

An elevator connects the first two floors to a pergola-style roof deck with plantings and city views. $2,250,000. Fred Manfred, Compass, (215) 687-8687.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The upstairs art studio in this contemporary Craftsman home comes with track lighting and leafy views. The 2013 five-bedroom house overlooking Wexford harbor features custom millwork, stonework, built-ins, and ceiling detail; multiple fireplaces; chef’s kitchen; media room; and primary-suite bath with infinity tub, steam shower, and gingko-tree mosaic.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are patios, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a pool with grotto and waterfall, and a private dock. $3,600,000. Steve Timperman, Charter One Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (843) 384-8988.

Shreveport, Louisiana

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This two-story home has an art studio in one of the upstairs bedrooms off the covered wood deck. The four-bedroom red brick house with Second Empire elements, built in 1983, features parquet flooring, crown molding, a living room with wood-burning fireplace, a separate dining room, and an eat-in kitchen connected to a den that opens to a walled garden courtyard.



(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The lot includes a circular driveway, lawn, mature trees, and side patio. $317,000. Sarah Drysdale, Coldwell Banker Apex, (318) 470-3970.