6 blooming homes for gardeners
Featuring a greenhouse in Illinois and 13 raised garden beds in New Mexico
Southampton, New York
Landscaped with dogwood and cherry trees, perennial flower gardens, and evergreens, this restored 1907 cedar-shingled home in the Hamptons includes stained glass, crown molding, wood panels, and built-ins, plus a high-end country kitchen with an eat-in butcher-block island.
A large, screened porch faces a patio, pool, and pool house. Dining and beaches are a five-minute drive. $7,950,000. Dawn Petrillo and Pat Petrillo, Sotheby’s International Realty—Southampton Brokerage, (631) 278-9578.
Nantucket, Massachusetts
This five-bedroom Cape Cod–style home on the summer-destination island features a fenced garden with raised veggie and herb beds, a potting shed, mature trees, and hydrangeas. The living room of the updated 1992 home has a vaulted ceiling and wide-plank pegged wood floors, and downstairs are a theater, bar, and gym.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A pergola-topped deck looks over the 3-plus-acre estate, which includes a pool and fountain. $4,940,000. Cynthia Lenhart, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (508) 325-1648.
Winnetka, Illinois
Designed by architect Edwin Clark and built in 1927, this English manor in the Chicago suburbs features a landscaped garden with a rose ring, a greenhouse, and undulating flower beds adjacent to bent grass lawns and a tennis court. Inside the six-bedroom are a grand curved staircase, arched doorways, formal sitting rooms, a sunroom, and a screened porch.
A two-tier bluestone terrace overlooks the nearly 2-acre grounds, and there is a three-car garage topped by a two-bedroom apartment. $4,599,000. Paige Dooley, Compass, (847) 609-0963.
Dixon, New Mexico
Along the Rio Embudo about 40 minutes from Taos, this compound has 13 raised garden beds, a greenhouse, and peach, nectarine, cherry, and old-growth apple and pear trees. The adobe two-bedroom includes a chef’s kitchen with a kiva fireplace and a primary bedroom with a screened balcony.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Spread across nearly 4 acres are a casita, garden house, dining pavilion, art studio, and 400 feet of river frontage. $2,300,000. Jolie Jones, Jones West, (575) 741-0603.
Denver, Colorado
The backyard of this 1900 Denver Square–style home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood has an 8-foot wood fence, raised garden beds, perimeter beds, a water feature, a deck, and a dining area. The four-bedroom’s restored details include a wood staircase, exposed brick, and leaded glass, and among its modern updates are a new kitchen with quartz counters and a primary bath with a deep tub.
Parks and museums are nearby. $1,400,000. Mckinze Casey, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (720) 539-4547.
Royal Oak, Michigan
On a tree-lined street about 20 minutes from downtown Detroit, this 1928 brick Tudor has a backyard with mature trees, perennial plantings, a fire pit, and a pergola. Inside the four-bedroom are wood floors, leaded and stained-glass windows, arched doorways, and a lower-level family room, laundry, bath, and wet bar.
The kitchen opens to the garden, and a two-level gazebo sits atop the garage. $480,000. Linda Novak, Max Broock Birmingham/Luxury Portfolio International, (248) 408-7811.
-
Epstein accusers urge full file release, hint at own list
speed read A rally was organized by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who are hoping to force a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act
-
Court hands Harvard a win in Trump funding battle
Speed Read The Trump administration was ordered to restore Harvard's $2 billion in research grants
-
Florida aims to end all state vaccine requirements
Speed Read Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to cut vaccine access and install anti-vaccine activists at the FDA and CDC
-
The Great Art Fraud: a 'riveting' tale of a disgraced art dealer
The Week Recommends BBC2 documentary explores extraordinary story of 'class-A grifter' charged with fraud
-
The Roses: Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in black comedy reboot
The Week Recommends 'Acidly enjoyable' remake of the 1980s classic features a warring couple and toxic love
-
Film reviews: The Roses, Splitsville, and Twinless
Feature A happy union devolves into domestic warfare, a couple's open marriage reaps chaos, and an unlikely friendship takes surprising turns
-
Music reviews: Laufey, Deftones, and Earl Sweatshirt
Feature "A Matter of Time," "Private Music," and "Live Laugh Love"
-
Woof! Britain's love affair with dogs
The Explainer The UK's canine population is booming. What does that mean for man's best friend?
-
Millet: Life on the Land – an 'absorbing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Free exhibition at the National Gallery showcases the French artist's moving paintings of rural life
-
Thomasina Miers picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Arundhati Roy, Claire Keegan and Charles Dickens
-
6 laid-back homes for surfers
Feature Featuring a home near a world-renowned surf spot in Hawaii and a house built to withstand the elements in South Carolina