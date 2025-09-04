6 blooming homes for gardeners

Southampton, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Landscaped with dogwood and cherry trees, perennial flower gardens, and evergreens, this restored 1907 cedar-shingled home in the Hamptons includes stained glass, crown molding, wood panels, and built-ins, plus a high-end country kitchen with an eat-in butcher-block island.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A large, screened porch faces a patio, pool, and pool house. Dining and beaches are a five-minute drive. $7,950,000. Dawn Petrillo and Pat Petrillo, Sotheby’s International Realty—Southampton Brokerage, (631) 278-9578.

Nantucket, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Luxury Vision)

This five-bedroom Cape Cod–style home on the summer-destination island features a fenced garden with raised veggie and herb beds, a potting shed, mature trees, and hydrangeas. The living room of the updated 1992 home has a vaulted ceiling and wide-plank pegged wood floors, and downstairs are a theater, bar, and gym.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Luxury Vision)

A pergola-topped deck looks over the 3-plus-acre estate, which includes a pool and fountain. $4,940,000. Cynthia Lenhart, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (508) 325-1648.

Winnetka, Illinois

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Designed by architect Edwin Clark and built in 1927, this English manor in the Chicago suburbs features a landscaped garden with a rose ring, a greenhouse, and undulating flower beds adjacent to bent grass lawns and a tennis court. Inside the six-bedroom are a grand curved staircase, arched doorways, formal sitting rooms, a sunroom, and a screened porch.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A two-tier bluestone terrace overlooks the nearly 2-acre grounds, and there is a three-car garage topped by a two-bedroom apartment. $4,599,000. Paige Dooley, Compass, (847) 609-0963.

Dixon, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Along the Rio Embudo about 40 minutes from Taos, this compound has 13 raised garden beds, a greenhouse, and peach, nectarine, cherry, and old-growth apple and pear trees. The adobe two-bedroom includes a chef’s kitchen with a kiva fireplace and a primary bedroom with a screened balcony.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Spread across nearly 4 acres are a casita, garden house, dining pavilion, art studio, and 400 feet of river frontage. $2,300,000. Jolie Jones, Jones West, (575) 741-0603.

Denver, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The backyard of this 1900 Denver Square–style home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood has an 8-foot wood fence, raised garden beds, perimeter beds, a water feature, a deck, and a dining area. The four-bedroom’s restored details include a wood staircase, exposed brick, and leaded glass, and among its modern updates are a new kitchen with quartz counters and a primary bath with a deep tub.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Parks and museums are nearby. $1,400,000. Mckinze Casey, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (720) 539-4547.

Royal Oak, Michigan

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On a tree-lined street about 20 minutes from downtown Detroit, this 1928 brick Tudor has a backyard with mature trees, perennial plantings, a fire pit, and a pergola. Inside the four-bedroom are wood floors, leaded and stained-glass windows, arched doorways, and a lower-level family room, laundry, bath, and wet bar.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The kitchen opens to the garden, and a two-level gazebo sits atop the garage. $480,000. Linda Novak, Max Broock Birmingham/Luxury Portfolio International, (248) 408-7811.