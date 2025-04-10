6 display-ready homes for art collectors

New Orleans, Louisiana

This 1850s Italianate-Greek Revival in the Garden District includes a grand staircase with individually lit paintings, and formal rooms with crown molding and ceiling medallions topping eminently art-ready walls. Also featured are a bay-window banquette, hand-painted floors, and a chef's kitchen with quartzite island.

The property's balconies overlook crepe myrtle trees, gardens, and a pool with gargoyle spouts. $5,450,000. Hyatt Hood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Realtors, (504) 799-1702.

New York City

The living room of this three-bedroom Upper East Side duplex in a 1928 co-op offers ample wall space, with 13-foot beamed ceilings and natural light from tall windows. The main floor also features a working fireplace, a colorfully tiled kitchen, and a sun-filled stairwell leading to bedrooms and a study.

Building amenities include door staff and laundry, with Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art a short walk away. $2,100,000. Sandra Balan, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 273-0763.

Sag Harbor, New York

Tucked into a 6-acre wooded lot in the Hamptons, this 1985 four-bedroom estate of connected buildings features a large gallery living room with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and concrete floors.

An art-lined foyer leads to a post-and-beam kitchen and dining area, and outside are a pool, a two-car garage, and views of Little Peconic Bay. $6,895,000. Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman, (917) 836-0391.

Naples, Florida

The Butterfly House, a 2018 mid-century-modern-style four-bedroom, has an art-gallery entry hall, a living room with expansive wall space, and roofline windows. The color-saturated interior includes a primary en suite with accordion glass doors opening to a private garden.

Outside are a saltwater pool, fireplace, and a two-bedroom guesthouse, and the beach is a five-minute drive. $4,200,000. Roberta Zimmerman, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 314-7005.

Sacramento, California

Built in 2011, this converted loft in the Mansion Flats neighborhood offers gallery space, sweeps of high walls, and lots of sunlight through windows, sky-lights, and glass garage doors. The three-bedroom has concrete floors, exposed ducts, an open kitchen, and wine storage.

A private courtyard provides outdoor space, and the roomy garage could easily serve as a studio. $1,600,000. Mike Ownbey, Compass, (916) 616-1607.

San Antonio, Texas

Once the Judson Candy Factory, this 1898 building in Southtown now holds loft condos built in 2008, including this open-plan one-bedroom. It has high ceilings, exposed ducts, stained concrete floors, a dining nook, and glass sliders opening to a covered balcony.

Building amenities include a pool and a dog park, and the San Antonio Museum of Art is close by. $310,000. Shail Patel, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (210) 454-2904.